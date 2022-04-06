Will political uncertainty in Israel lead to Iran conflict? - analysis

Political uncertainty and talk of new elections began unfolding in Israel on Wednesday. This new round of potential political chaos is different from last year and the years before, because in those days, Iran had a known quantity who was in charge of Israel.

Even if he was calling endless elections, former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in charge — and Iran knew what he was capable of. Netanyahu was an open book on warning about the Iran threat, but he was also very cautious and sought to avoid any larger wars in the region. In 2018 for instance, he provoked a coalition crisis because he didn’t want to invade Gaza.

Now we are a year into the new government and there hasn’t been a new conflict. However, daily clashes at Damascus Gate are the kind that can lead to rounds of conflict. This is because Iran and its partners and proxies, such as Hamas, want to use these clashes to create a reason for conflict with Israel.

Tehran and its allies are not amateurs. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has been in charge for decades, as has the leadership of Hamas. They know Israel – and they also know that a new leader, forced to prove himself, may opt for war. Ehud Olmert opted for Operation Cast Lead, a war that had mixed consequences.

As my colleague Lahav Harkov pointed out in a timely analysis, the reality of the unfolding crisis could temporarily put Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in the driver’s seat. Lapid recently met with the Greek and Cyprus foreign ministers. He also hosted his counterparts from Morocco, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt at the Negev Summit. He has been a dynamic and energetic foreign minister – this is where he has made his mark. But what would he do in a crisis where Iran begins to move more precision-guided munitions or dangerous weapons to Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, a move sure to provoke Israel’s concerns? Where is the redline?

ADDRESSING THE UN General Assembly in 2012, then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu draws a red line on an illustration depicting Iran’s ability to create a nuclear weapon. (credit: KEITH BEDFORD/REUTERS)

The questions raised by political chaos or new elections in Israel could also relate to a potential new Iran deal. How will Israel handle pressure regarding any kind of Iran deal or Iranian nuclear enrichment provocations?

Furthermore, there are questions about relations with Russia in Syria, and how Moscow is handling Syria now that it is pulling back from attacking Kyiv.

While the current leadership is more critical of Russia, Netanyahu's allies tend to be quiet regarding the Ukraine war. The former prime minister recently congratulated Hungarian leader Viktor Orban on his victory. Orban is also praised by Russian President Vladimir Putin but has become more controversial in Europe. Bennett also recently had to postpone a trip to India; Netanyahu enjoyed close relations with India’s Narendra Modi.

All of this matters. Iran could see chaos in Israel as an opportunity to make moves in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon. It could transfer new drones to Yemen and begin more actions at sea. The Islamic Republic generally thrived as a regime when Netanyahu was in power.

This isn’t because he was necessarily weak on Iran. Tehran also thrives when it is being pressured. It thrived under “maximum pressure,” increasing its role in Iraq and Syria. That means that even though the US and Israel have increasingly coordinated on Iran issues, and Israel has new friends in the Gulf, Tehran has also grown in its power. Iran has used missiles to strike at Erbil and empowered the Houthis to attack the Gulf. All of this shows the breadth of Iranian power and impunity.

Russia’s war has also opened Pandora’s box of impunity for new wars. It’s possible that Iran will want to test Israel during Ramadan – and now that a political crisis is afoot, it could see this as a green light.