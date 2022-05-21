The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Is Hamas trying to establish a new Fatah armed wing?

The Gaza-based group said that its members held general elections and elected Salem Thabet as “commander-in-chief” of the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: MAY 21, 2022 13:33

Updated: MAY 21, 2022 14:24
A young boy carrying a Hamas flag walks past Palestinian women gathered as they wait for the funeral of a young Palestinian girl, outside the family's home in the Qalandiya Refugee camp in the West Bank, on December 18, 2015. (photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)
A young boy carrying a Hamas flag walks past Palestinian women gathered as they wait for the funeral of a young Palestinian girl, outside the family's home in the Qalandiya Refugee camp in the West Bank, on December 18, 2015.
(photo credit: HADAS PARUSH/FLASH90)

In a surprise move, the armed wing of Fatah in the Gaza Strip, the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, announced on Friday that it has elected a new commander-in-chief, drawing sharp criticism from the group’s members in the West Bank.

Fatah activists claimed that the announcement was part of an attempt by Hamas to control the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and drive a wedge between its members in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

Other activists said that they did not rule out the possibility that deposed Fatah operative Mohammed Dahlan, who is based in the United Arab Emirates and is considered an archrival of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, was behind the move.

Dahlan, a former PA security commander, is known to have many supporters in the Gaza Strip, where he was born and raised. He moved to the Gulf state in 2011 after a quarrel with Abbas.

Fatah, the largest faction of the PLO, is headed by Abbas. After Hamas seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, it allowed some Fatah-affiliated armed groups, including the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, to continue operating there. Hamas has also allowed Dahlan loyalists to operate freely in the Gaza Strip.

Zakariya Zubeidi, then-leader of the al-Aqsa martyrs brigades looks on during a demonstration supporting Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank city of Jenin, February 10, 2005 (credit: REUTERS/SAEED DAHLAN)Zakariya Zubeidi, then-leader of the al-Aqsa martyrs brigades looks on during a demonstration supporting Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank city of Jenin, February 10, 2005 (credit: REUTERS/SAEED DAHLAN)

In the West Bank, the group has hundreds of members, especially in the areas of Jenin and Nablus. Although they are affiliated with Fatah, these members have often challenged the faction’s political leadership in the West Bank and refused to hand over their weapons to the PA security forces.

The Gaza-based group said in a statement that its members held general elections and elected Salem Thabet as “commander-in-chief” of the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.

 The elections, the first of their kind, were held under the name of Daoud Zubeidi of Jenin Refugee Camp, who was recently killed during clashes with the IDF. 

He is the brother of Zakaria Zubeidi, commander of the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades who is being held in Israeli prison. Zakaria is also a member of the Fatah Revolutionary Council.

The election of Thabet surprised members of the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the West Bank, who denied any knowledge of the elections.

“There were no elections and no one was elected as commander-in-chief of the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades,” sources close to the group in the West Bank told the Palestinian daily Al-Quds.

The sources said that the elections that reportedly took place in Jabalya Refugee Camp in the Gaza Strip did not include any representatives of the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the West Bank or other parts of the Hamas-controlled coastal enclave.

Abu Thaer, a spokesperson for the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the West Bank, also denied any knowledge of, or connection to, the elections in the Gaza Strip.

He said that the reported elections were part of a “calculated and systematic conspiracy against Fatah and its military wing.”

The Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in Jenin said in a separate statement that Zakaria Zubeidi was still the commander-in-chief of the group. “Those who held elections in the Gaza Strip represent only themselves,” the group argued. “We don’t belong to any agenda, and any elections held under the auspices of Hamas do not represent anyone.”

The Zubeidi family said on Saturday that they were surprised to see that the Gaza-based group had used the name of their son, Daoud Zubeidi, in the elections.

“We, the family of the martyr Daoud Zubeidi and the prisoner Zakaria Zubeidi declare that we have no connection to the groups that carry the name of the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades in the Gaza Strip, which held suspicious elections,” the family said in a statement. “This is the first time ever that we hear about public elections for the Aqsa Martyrs Brigades.”



Tags Fatah Hamas Palestinians Terrorism gaza strip
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel to simulate striking Iran in massive IDF drill

An Israeli F35 aircraft is seen on the runway during "Blue Flag", an aerial exercise hosted by Israel
2

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
3

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
4

What happened to Vladimir Putin?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin watches a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square on Victory Day, May 9, marking the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
5

Zionists control the world, buy up media outlets, says Mohamed Hadid

Mohamed Hadid (R) and Shiva Safai pose during a photocall before the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, November 30, 2016

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by