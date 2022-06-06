IAEA chief revealed what he wanted from meeting with Bennett - analysis

We may never know the full extent of the conversations between IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

However, Grossi made it very clear on Monday what he wanted the world to take from the meeting.

First, Grossi completely brushed off Israel's recent campaign to embarrass Iran when Jerusalem highlighted the Islamic Republic’s campaign to hack the IAEA's internal documents in order to better deceive it.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

It was not completely clear how effective this campaign was with the Biden administration, but it did not hurt and may really have helped.

It is also possible that Grossi himself is engaging in some disinformation to save face for his agency, but at least according to Grossi, the bombshell that Israel unveiled about Iranian hacking of IAEA internal documents was irrelevant to the present.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi arrives for an IAEA board of governors meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 6, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

This was because it only related to issues going on during the years 2004-2005.

Part of what was surprising was that Grossi was strongly emotionally dismissive of the entire saga it was as if he wanted to pretend that the same top Iranian officials like Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and a number of others are not directing policy in 2022 the same way they were in 2004 2005.

In any event, Grossi's message was that the visit to Israel should not be overplayed.

Downplaying Grossi's visit

This was obvious already last week when the IAEA did not give any advance notice that it would be visiting Israel.

And unlike Bennett, it did not issue any statements or talking points during or after the visit.

In fact, if Grossi had not been holding the press conference on Monday, he may never have said anything about the visit to Israel at all.

So when he was asked by the press about the visit, he merely said that the IAEA is supposed to visit everywhere - as if Israel was not a particularly significant country for the issue.

Still, he did say there was one clear message that he made to Bennett which was: let us do our job. Another way of putting that would be Grossi likely to some degree begged Bennett to turn down the recent level of Mossad and IDF operations against Iran with the hope that if he was able to do so, he might gain greater cooperation from Tehran.

He is seeking engagement in terms of addressing past nuclear military dimensions questions and possibly even regarding rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal JCPOA.

The messaging from Bennett did not seem to indicate that Israel is particularly interested in turning down the heat on the Islamic Republic anytime before it feels It has achieved concessions from Iran. according to its own standards.

Of course, all of this in some ways is a side issue to the question of whether the IAEA will send the Iranian nuclear issue to the UN security council.

The impression that the US gave in a press conference last week is that condemning Iran at the IAEA meeting is the first shot in a new phase of diplomacy.

It would seem that the Biden administration would like to give Iran a month, if not some months, in order to "come to it senses” and cut a deal to return to the JCPOA.

However, the US State department spokesman last week also showed a new readiness for conflict with Iran.

This suggests that referring the issue to the UN Security Council may not be all that far away.

Iran could be given until the next IAEA meeting three months from now to avoid the UNSC referral.

If the issue does go to the UNSC, it could even lead to a global snapback of sanctions.

This would largely bind even Russia and China.

According to the JCPOA, Russia and China have no veto and whoever has the European votes can carry a majority.

This means that Iran may continue to talk tough for some period of weeks, but unless it is ready to try to withstand the full brunt and of global sanctions that it faced before 2015, or Russia and China are ready to split the global financial system completely, it might finally start to signal a greater willingness to cut a deal in the coming months.

Either way, the IAEA’s expected condemnation sets the stage for a dramatic showdown.