EU worries may not cross 'finishing line' to revive Iran's nuclear deal

"I am concerned that we might not make it over the finishing line," European Union Ambassador to the United Nations Olof Skoog told the UNSC.

By REUTERS, TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 19:34
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reviews Iran's new nuclear achievements during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021. (photo credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reviews Iran's new nuclear achievements during Iran's National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021.
(photo credit: IRANIAN PRESIDENCY OFFICE/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY)/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The European Union said on Thursday it was worried it may not be possible to strike an agreement to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal after indirect talks between the United States and Tehran ended this week with no progress.

"I am concerned that we might not make it over the finishing line. My message is: Seize this opportunity to conclude the deal, based on the text that is on the table. The time to overcome the last outstanding issues, conclude the deal, and fully restore the (agreement) is now," European Union Ambassador to the United Nations Olof Skoog told the UN Security Council.

The history of the Iran deal

The EU has been the main broker for the indirect talks to restore the deal.

Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington aimed at breaking an impasse over how to salvage the nuclear pact ended in Qatar without the progress "the EU team as coordinator had hoped for," EU envoy Enrique Mora tweeted on Wednesday.

European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021 (credit: REUTERS) European External Action Service (EEAS) Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of talks on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, Austria June 20, 2021 (credit: REUTERS)

"I am concerned that we might not make it over the finishing line. My message is: Seize this opportunity to conclude the deal, based on the text that is on the table. The time to overcome the last outstanding issues, conclude the deal, and fully restore the (agreement) is now."

European Union Ambassador to the United Nations Olof Skoog

European Union Ambassador to the United Nations Olof Skoog

The Security Council on Thursday met to discuss the latest report by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the implementation of a 2015 council resolution that enshrines the nuclear deal, under which Iran limited its nuclear program to make it harder to develop an atomic weapon in return for sanctions relief.

China blamed the US for the current situation, explaining to the UNSC that the deal would still be in place if the Trump administration had not exited the JCPOA in 2018 then the agreement would still be in place.

China was one of six signatories to the 2015 deal with Tehran along with the US, Russia, France, Germany and Great Britain.

The latter three countries, known as the E3, issued a statement of concern prior to the meeting.

“The installation and use of additional powerful advanced centrifuges and the removal of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s JCPoA-related surveillance and monitoring equipment,” the E3 said.

“Iran’s actions are rapidly unsettling the balance of the package we had negotiated over many months to restore the JCPoA and closing the window for an immediate diplomatic solution. The impact on international security and the international non-proliferation regime of such an outcome would be grave and long-lasting,” the E3 added.

France’s Ambassador to the UNSC Nicolas De Riviere said Iran has not agreed to the offer on the table and instead has put forward maximalist demands.

Richard Mills, Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations said that "Iran has yet to demonstrate any real urgency to conclude a deal, end the current nuclear crisis and achieve important sanctions lifting," Richard Mills, Deputy US Ambassador to the United Nations, told the meeting.

A Russian representative told the UNSC, similarly fingered Washington and called on the Biden administration to lift its crippling sanctions. All of Iran’s actions were in response to the US violations of the deal in imposing the sanctions, the Russian envoy said. If Washington returned to compliance with the JCPOA, Iran would likely do the same, he added.



