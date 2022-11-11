The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

UNRWA opens new school garden for Palestinian girls in the West Bank

This garden marks the start of UNRWA's "community greening" initiative for Palestinian communities in the West Bank.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 14:34
A young girl places stones at the base of a tree in the new garden at Beit Anan Girls School in the West Bank during the garden's inaugural ceremony on November 10, 2022. (photo credit: LOUISE WATERIDGE/UNRWA)
A young girl places stones at the base of a tree in the new garden at Beit Anan Girls School in the West Bank during the garden's inaugural ceremony on November 10, 2022.
(photo credit: LOUISE WATERIDGE/UNRWA)

The United Nations Relief Works Agency (UNRWA) Beit Anan Girls’ School in the West Bank village of Beit Anan officially opened up its new school garden on Thursday morning, in a joint venture between UNRWA and the European Union (EU).

Beit Anan is a frequent site of violence and clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians. 

The inauguration ceremony for the new garden was attended by children of UNRWA Beit Anan Girl’s School, as well as the EU Head of Cooperation, Ibrahim Laafia, Director of UNRWA Affairs in the West Bank, Adam Bouloukos and Chief of the UNRWA Education Programme in the West Bank, Muawiya Amar.

I feel so proud that my school is growing and evolving and that our efforts in the garden will remain for the next generation,

Nassim, a student at Beit Anan Girls' School
Students at Beit Anan Girls' School celebrate the opening of the new school garden on November 10, 2022. (credit: COURTESY OF UNRWA) Students at Beit Anan Girls' School celebrate the opening of the new school garden on November 10, 2022. (credit: COURTESY OF UNRWA)

The opening of the school garden marks the launch of the joint EU-UNRWA endeavor entitled "community greening." The goal is to create more livable, pleasant outdoor spaces for Palestinians to gather.

A statement about the project on the UNRWA website states that: "The initiative will produce, restore and preserve green spaces, while simultaneously encouraging environmental awareness, nutritional education and relaxation, encourage recycling, increase physical and outdoor activity, stimulate social interaction and beautify neighborhoods."

The students can celebrate

“I like the sunshade area. I feel so proud that my school is growing and evolving and that our efforts in the garden will remain for the next generation,” said Nassim, 13, a student from Beit Anan Girls' School. “The sight of the trees and flowers make us feel positive and enthusiastic to learn,” she added.

“The new vegetable garden helps us to plant different vegetables by ourselves," explained Rama, a 9th grader at Beit Anan Girls' School. "This garden is a long-lasting project that is not limited to a certain period of time. Some of us are experiencing growing fruit and vegetables for the first time because we don’t have land to grow whatever we want. We feel comfortable and motivated here.”



Tags West Bank education school Palestinian population in West Bank unrwa Palestinian Garden
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by