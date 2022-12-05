The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Fatah: Palestinians entitled to fight Israel ‘by all legitimate means’

The latest call, made during a meeting of the ruling Fatah faction’s Revolutionary Council, came amid an upsurge in violence in the West Bank.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 15:37
Members of the Palestinian armed factions hold a press conference over the tension in East Jerusalem, in in Gaza City, on October 14, 2022 (photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)
Members of the Palestinian armed factions hold a press conference over the tension in East Jerusalem, in in Gaza City, on October 14, 2022
(photo credit: ATTIA MUHAMMED/FLASH90)

For the second time in recent weeks, Palestinian leaders who met in Ramallah on Sunday evening said the Palestinians are entitled to “resist the occupation by all legitimate means,” implying they also have the right to resort to violent activities against Israel.



The meeting, attended by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, who also serves as chairman of Fatah, was held under the banner: “Resisting the occupation and settlement colonialism by all legitimate means.”

Abbas has declared on several occasions that he remains opposed to the use of violence against Israel, insisting that the Palestinians should stick to a “peaceful popular resistance.”

PLO Executive Committee arguing for use of violence against Israel

Earlier this month, the PLO Executive Committee, also headed by Abbas, also hinted during a meeting in Ramallah that the Palestinians were entitled to use force against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the West Bank.

PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS hurl stones toward Israeli security forces during clashes at al-Aqsa Mosque last Friday. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90) PALESTINIAN PROTESTERS hurl stones toward Israeli security forces during clashes at al-Aqsa Mosque last Friday. (credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

The committee called for the “continuation of our struggle and resistance, especially the popular resistance.” It added: “All forms of resistance are a legitimate right of our people that are guaranteed by international laws.”





The separate meetings of the Fatah and PLO leaders also come on the heels of the recent election in Israel and Palestinian concern over the rise of Jewish right-wing parties to power.

Abbas and the Palestinian leadership have come under heavy criticism from many Palestinians for their alleged failure to support an armed confrontation with the IDF and settlers in the West Bank.

The latest talk about the Palestinians’ right to resort to “all means of resistance” against Israel is clearly intended to placate the Ramallah-based leadership’s critics and political rivals.

Addressing the Fatah Revolutionary Council, Abbas warned that the Palestinians were at an “extremely critical and difficult stage as a result of changes in the region and the world.”

Abbas said that the emerging coalition in Israel, which will include Israeli “extremists,” requires the Palestinians to “confront this fascism.”

The Palestinians, he added, expect “more violations, aggressions and crimes” under the new government in Israel. “We must all work to confront, expose and foil them,” Abbas said.

He also stressed the importance of waging a diplomatic and media offensive “to counter the fake Zionist narrative, which contradicts the Palestinian narrative.”

The Palestinians will also continue to seek membership in various international bodies and United Nations agencies, Abbas said.

In another speech to Palestinian academics in Ramallah, also on Sunday, Abbas said the Palestinians will “expand the peaceful popular resistance and move in the international arena to compel Israel to end its occupation and aggression and to hold it to account for its crimes and violations of the international law.”



