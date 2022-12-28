Turkey, Russia hold talks - will Syria ties be on agenda? - analysis

Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fidan, head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) are holding talks in Moscow, according to Turkish media.

Anadolu reported on Wednesday that they “will hold multiple meetings in the capital Moscow, according to diplomatic sources.”

According to RIA, the defense ministers of Russia, Turkey and Syria held talks in Moscow on Wednesday. Russia’s defense ministry appeared to confirm the talks as well.

The reports claimed that these talks relate to ways of resolving the Syrian crisis and the problem of refugees. But hidden within the statements, it was clear that the real story is large. They want to talk about “combatting extremist groups.”

While not enough is known yet about the substance of the talks, in recent months Turkey has hinted at high-level meetings with Syria and perhaps patching up relations with Damascus. Turkey has backed rebel and extremist groups in Syria over the last decade. It has also sought to use former Syrian rebels to fight the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and also to fight Kurdish groups in places like Afrin, Tel Rifat and Serekaniya.

Turkish soldiers stand on top of tanks near the Turkish-Syrian border in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, October 15, 2019 (credit: REUTERS/MURAD SEZER)

Earlier in December, Turkey said normalization with Syria could happen after meetings between the intelligence, defense and foreign ministers. The report at Axios noted on December 21 that “Hakan Fidan, the head of Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization, has met with his Syrian counterpart, Ali Mamlouk, in Damascus several times this year to try to arrange a meeting between the foreign ministers. The new Turkish position was welcomed by Russia, which has already been preparing the path for a possible meeting between the two leaders.”

Turkey, Russia and Iran have played a role in Syria already through sending forces and also working with local groups and meeting in Astana to discuss reducing the conflict in the country. Turkey and Russia both oppose the US role in Syria. The US got involved in Syria initially to back the rebels but then shifted to fighting ISIS. After 2015, the US role with the rebels was reduced. Turkey then took over that role and began to see the rebels as ideal proxies to fight Kurds. Turkey accuses the Kurdish YPG and also the SDF of being “terrorists.”

In recent weeks, there have been more rumors about Turkey launching a new invasion of Syria. Middle East Eye had an article suggesting both Turkey and the SDF are pitching themselves as partners against ISIS. Turkey however has shown that it doesn’t prioritize the fight against ISIS. In fact, many ISIS leaders were found by the US sheltering near the Turkish border in Idlib and Afrin. The rumors of Turkey-Syria reconciliation are clear and the hints by Ankara that this normalization will come after high-level meetings of officials now appears to be in the works in Moscow.

What is Moscow’s goal here?

Moscow has been selling Turkey S-400s and wants closer ties with Turkey. Russia has been increasing its rhetoric against the West and Ukraine in recent days. It wants Turkey on its side in relation to trade and other issues. It might prefer a deal with Turkey where Russia gives Ankara something in exchange for a deal with Damascus and green lighting a Turkish operation in Syria. This is high stakes for Russia because Russia is involved in the Ukraine war and wants countries to hedge their bets with the West.

Turkey is a member of NATO, but Turkey has worked to block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO. This aids Russia. In addition, Russia is involved in talks with Azerbaijan and Armenia about Nagorno-Karabakh in the Caucasus. Russia could use Turkey’s help there as well. That means Turkey and Russia have many common interests. They both want to weaken the US role in Syria, they both want to cause problems for NATO and they both want trade deals. They don’t always agree on issues in Syria, but they may believe that each prefers the other, more than they prefer dealing with the US or other countries.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been giving interviews slamming the West. Clearly, this is messaging from Moscow. It is sending out its key figures to slam the West while welcoming Turkey. Turkey is supposed to be an ally of the West but has continually hedged its bets as well.

Another piece of evidence about what might be happening in Moscow is the fact that the top US military general for the Middle East has warned Turkey against another operation in Syria.

“I’m very, very concerned about that because that can destabilize the region and call our SDF partners off of the [ISIS] prisons; they have about 28 prisons across northern Syria,” CENTCOM head Gen. Erik Kurilla said on December 22. ISIS recently carried out an attack in Raqqa, killing six people.

It’s clear that the US opposition to Turkey wanting to invade more areas of Syria may be tied to Ankara’s move to Moscow this week and also potential ties with Syria.

Ankara’s goal in Syria is to destroy the SDF and use former Syrian rebels in order to fight the SDF and Kurdish groups. Then Ankara wants to move refugees from Turkey into areas where Kurds live in Syria. This is what Ankara did in Afrin, displacing Kurds and moving in mostly Arab Syrian refugees from other areas of Syria.

Ankara’s goal is to create demographic and political change along the border. This would then enable Turkey to sign a deal with Damascus and get rid of the Syrian rebel groups, after having used them and sent them back.

There are thorny issues. The extremist group HTS occupies Idlib and plays an increasing role in Afrin. How can Ankara hand over HTS areas to the regime without a new crisis? This will be on the agenda in Moscow.