With Syrians stranded outside in the cold in northwest Syria, countries are scrambling to send aid, some of which will be flowing through Damascus to Syrian regime-controlled areas such as Aleppo and Latakia. Allies of the Syrian regime have stepped forward to provide aid.

Iran sent a Qeshm Fars Air 747 to Damascus on Monday night after the earthquake, supposedly to help victims of the natural disaster. Meanwhile, Hezbollah also issued a statement calling on countries and organizations to “use all available resources to reduce the pain and suffering of these two earthquake-stricken countries.” Russia, Iraq and other countries are also rushing to help Syrians.

Iran is already dealing with helping victims of an earthquake that struck in its northwest region, so it’s not entirely clear what kind of aid it can and will send. Hezbollah has expressed solidarity and sympathy for the people of Syria and Turkey. Already thousands have been declared dead and the toll is expected to rise.

Because Syria is divided between areas controlled by the Syrian regime and areas controlled by Turkey and armed groups in the northwest, it will be difficult to get even a preliminary estimate of the number of dead and injured from the destructive quake. It's clear that people have been harmed in Syrian regime-controlled areas.

It's not clear from Hezbollah’s statement if it is actually going to try to help people that were harmed. Hezbollah sent forces into Syria in 2012 to support the Syrian regime during the civil war. Hezbollah has played a role in areas that were affected by the earthquake in frontlines near Aleppo and Idlib. It’s unclear how many Hezbollah operatives are still in those areas though. Hezbollah is an extrajudicial terrorist army in Lebanon, but it also plays a role in government and politics and other aspects of society, trafficking weapons via Syria.

A man stands amidst the debris as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria February 7, 2023. (credit: FIRAS MAKDESI/REUTERS)

Syria ravaged by deadly earthquake

By Monday evening Syria’s health ministry had said 711 people had been killed in Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Tartus, while aid teams said the death toll rose to more than 733 in northern Syria, with another 1,000 injured. By mid-Tuesday the death toll rose to 764 deaths and 1,448 injuries in the governorates of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib countryside, and Tartous, Syrian government sources noted.

Tasnim News in Iran noted that “in addition to destroying thousands of houses in Syria and Turkey, this earthquake has injured thousands of citizens of these two countries and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.”

Iran’s foreign minister also called his Turkish counterpart and said Iran is prepared to send aid via the Red Crescent and could send a medical support team as well. Iran says its consulate in Erzurum in eastern Turkey is prepared to help Iranians, including Iranian students, who reside in Turkey.

There are many Iranians in Turkey, some of whom have fled Iran or are dissidents, while others reside there for other reasons. Iran has been rocked by protests for the last five months and many asylum seekers and refugees seek to leave Iran to get to Turkey and the West. Some of these people are Afghans or Kurds who are fleeing suffering and poverty in their own regions.

The presence of undocumented people in areas where the earthquake struck will make accounting for the loss of life more difficult because the people may be living in vulnerable buildings that collapsed and no one may know who the victims are or that they were even in the area affected.

Iran said that a “medical and relief team of the Iranian Red Crescent will arrive in Turkey tonight to help rescue the injured." It is not clear yet what kind of aid Iran has sent to Syria. However, the plane reportedly contained 45 tons of relief material, including medical supplies.

According to Al-Mayadeen media, which is considered pro-Iran and is well connected in Syria and Lebanon, people in Syria are sleeping in the streets away from buildings because of fears that unstable buildings may collapse. There have been aftershocks. The report says that in areas under Syrian regime control, people are also staying mosques and churches.

“Eighteen shelters for the affected people were opened in Aleppo, along with 34 other centers in Tartous,” The report said. In Aleppo, where some buildings collapsed, people are also sleeping in the streets and public parks, even though there are very cold temperatures and a winter storm.

The latest news on Tuesday was that two Iraqi planes had arrived in Damascus with 70 tons of relief supplies. Two Russian planes also arrived at Latakia, and a flight from the UAE and India also arrived to Damascus, al-Mayadeen said.

Iraq’s prime minister says that Iraq opened an “air bridge” to aid Syria and Turkey, sending urgent relief, including medical supplies and first aid. A statement in the UAE said the country was sending $13.5 million worth of aid to the people of Syria.