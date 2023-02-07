The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Earthquake: Iran, Iraq, Hezbollah support aid for victims in Syria - analysis

Flights begin to arrive in Syria from Iraq, Iran, Russia, India, and other countries and people in Aleppo sleep in parks fearing more building collapses.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 7, 2023 10:13
A still image from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows people including Russian military personnel involved in a search and rescue operation after a devastating earthquake in the region of Latakia, Syria, in this image taken from handout footage released February 7, 2023. (photo credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)
A still image from video, released by Russia's Defence Ministry, shows people including Russian military personnel involved in a search and rescue operation after a devastating earthquake in the region of Latakia, Syria, in this image taken from handout footage released February 7, 2023.
(photo credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

With Syrians stranded outside in the cold in northwest Syria, countries are scrambling to send aid, some of which will be flowing through Damascus to Syrian regime-controlled areas such as Aleppo and Latakia. Allies of the Syrian regime have stepped forward to provide aid.

Iran sent a Qeshm Fars Air 747 to Damascus on Monday night after the earthquake, supposedly to help victims of the natural disaster. Meanwhile, Hezbollah also issued a statement calling on countries and organizations to “use all available resources to reduce the pain and suffering of these two earthquake-stricken countries.” Russia, Iraq and other countries are also rushing to help Syrians.  

Iran is already dealing with helping victims of an earthquake that struck in its northwest region, so it’s not entirely clear what kind of aid it can and will send. Hezbollah has expressed solidarity and sympathy for the people of Syria and Turkey. Already thousands have been declared dead and the toll is expected to rise.

Because Syria is divided between areas controlled by the Syrian regime and areas controlled by Turkey and armed groups in the northwest, it will be difficult to get even a preliminary estimate of the number of dead and injured from the destructive quake. It's clear that people have been harmed in Syrian regime-controlled areas. 

It's not clear from Hezbollah’s statement if it is actually going to try to help people that were harmed. Hezbollah sent forces into Syria in 2012 to support the Syrian regime during the civil war. Hezbollah has played a role in areas that were affected by the earthquake in frontlines near Aleppo and Idlib. It’s unclear how many Hezbollah operatives are still in those areas though. Hezbollah is an extrajudicial terrorist army in Lebanon, but it also plays a role in government and politics and other aspects of society, trafficking weapons via Syria.  

A man stands amidst the debris as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria February 7, 2023. (credit: FIRAS MAKDESI/REUTERS) A man stands amidst the debris as the search for survivors continues, in the aftermath of the earthquake, in Aleppo, Syria February 7, 2023. (credit: FIRAS MAKDESI/REUTERS)

Syria ravaged by deadly earthquake

By Monday evening Syria’s health ministry had said 711 people had been killed in Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Tartus, while aid teams said the death toll rose to more than 733 in northern Syria, with another 1,000 injured. By mid-Tuesday the death toll rose to 764 deaths and 1,448 injuries in the governorates of Aleppo, Latakia, Hama, Idlib countryside, and Tartous, Syrian government sources noted. 

Tasnim News in Iran noted that “in addition to destroying thousands of houses in Syria and Turkey, this earthquake has injured thousands of citizens of these two countries and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.” 

Iran’s foreign minister also called his Turkish counterpart and said Iran is prepared to send aid via the Red Crescent and could send a medical support team as well. Iran says its consulate in Erzurum in eastern Turkey is prepared to help Iranians, including Iranian students, who reside in Turkey.

There are many Iranians in Turkey, some of whom have fled Iran or are dissidents, while others reside there for other reasons. Iran has been rocked by protests for the last five months and many asylum seekers and refugees seek to leave Iran to get to Turkey and the West. Some of these people are Afghans or Kurds who are fleeing suffering and poverty in their own regions.

The presence of undocumented people in areas where the earthquake struck will make accounting for the loss of life more difficult because the people may be living in vulnerable buildings that collapsed and no one may know who the victims are or that they were even in the area affected.  

Iran said that a “medical and relief team of the Iranian Red Crescent will arrive in Turkey tonight to help rescue the injured." It is not clear yet what kind of aid Iran has sent to Syria. However, the plane reportedly contained 45 tons of relief material, including medical supplies.  

According to Al-Mayadeen media, which is considered pro-Iran and is well connected in Syria and Lebanon, people in Syria are sleeping in the streets away from buildings because of fears that unstable buildings may collapse. There have been aftershocks. The report says that in areas under Syrian regime control, people are also staying mosques and churches.

“Eighteen shelters for the affected people were opened in Aleppo, along with 34 other centers in Tartous,” The report said. In Aleppo, where some buildings collapsed, people are also sleeping in the streets and public parks, even though there are very cold temperatures and a winter storm.  

The latest news on Tuesday was that two Iraqi planes had arrived in Damascus with 70 tons of relief supplies. Two Russian planes also arrived at Latakia, and a flight from the UAE and India also arrived to Damascus, al-Mayadeen said.  

Iraq’s prime minister says that Iraq opened an “air bridge” to aid Syria and Turkey, sending urgent relief, including medical supplies and first aid. A statement in the UAE said the country was sending $13.5 million worth of aid to the people of Syria.  



Tags Hezbollah Iran Iraq Syria earthquake humanitarian aid
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
2

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
3

Rare Russian arctic anti-air system destroyed for first time by Ukraine

Ukrainian service members unpack Javelin anti-tank missiles, delivered by plane as part of the U.S. military support package for Ukraine, at the Boryspil International Airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine February 10, 2022
4

F-22 performs first-ever air-to-air 'kill' - analysis

US Air Force pilots and aircraft mechanics of the 325th Fighter Wing secure F-22 Raptor aircraft relocating due to Hurricane Laura, shortly after their arrival at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, US August 23, 2020.
5

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by