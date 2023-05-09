The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iran fears for its Gaza proxies after Israel's surprise op. - analysis

Iran is watching Israel's moves closely, as the Palestinian Islamic Jihad is widely seen as a proxy of Iran.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: MAY 9, 2023 09:33

Updated: MAY 9, 2023 09:49
General view of the damage after the Israeli military struck Islamic Jihad targets, it said in a statement, in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, May 9, 2023 (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
General view of the damage after the Israeli military struck Islamic Jihad targets, it said in a statement, in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, May 9, 2023
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Iran was surprised to wake up this morning to a new Israeli operation in Gaza. On Tuesday, Israel’s Operation Shield and Arrow targeted Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza.

The IDF said that they had targeted ten weapon manufacturing sites and military compounds belonging to the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization.

Iran is watching Israel's moves closely, and this is not the first time that the IDF have targeted the PIJ, which is widely seen as a proxy of Iran. 

Back in 2019, Israel launched Operation Black Belt which was a precision strike on Baha Abu al-Ata, a senior terrorist in the Islamic Jihad. Israel saw that operation as an intelligence and operational achievement that continued to hinder the capabilities of Islamic Jihad for years. In 2018 Israel also launched Operation House of Cards in Syria after Iran fired rockets at Israel.  

Iranian pro-regime media linked to the IRGC has heavily covered the new operation. Iran’s Tasnim says that PIJ’s Saraya al-Quds, the so-called “armed wing” of PIJ, has been struck and it has lost several commanders. Iran spins this as an acceptable blow it can recover from claiming that this will “increase the determination” of Islamic Jihad.

Iran also claims civilians were killed, claiming a daughter of PIJ commander Khalil Salah al-Bahtini was killed. It also claims that the son of PIJ member Tariq Muhammad Ezzidin was killed. “After the brutal attacks this morning by the Zionist regime to assassinate three leaders of the Islamic Jihad movement, Israel reported to Egypt the assassination of three commanders of the Quds Brigades,” Iran’s media said. 

Iran continues to label Israeli defense as unnecessary

Iran now has tried to spin this operation as one in which PIJ and Hamas could respond. It says that the Hamas leaders have condemned the operation as “cowardly.” Iran is very focused on this operation and will likely consider how best to respond.  

Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS) Members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attend an IRGC ground forces military drill in the Aras area, East Azerbaijan province, Iran, October 17, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The operation was widely covered in the region. It is a top story in Turkish media amid the Turkish election campaign. It is a top story in the UAE and the Gulf as well. This means that the region is watching this development closely. Turkey’s state TRT media headlined the attack operation as “Israel kills armed group commanders, civilians in deadly Gaza air strikes.” Meanwhile, the same Turkish state media claimed that Turkey had vowed to “drain terror swamp” by attacking armed groups in Iraq and Syria.

“Türkiye will resolutely continue to fight against terrorist organizations both at home and in northern Syria and Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.” Turkey’s TRT said “Israeli aircraft have conducted strikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza, the Israeli military said, and the armed group said three senior commanders were killed in the attacks.”

Turkey refers to Islamic Jihad, which is a terrorist group, as an “armed group,” while claiming to fight its own war on terrorism. This is an illustration of how some media in the region do not see groups such as the Iranian-backed PIJ as terrorist organizations.  

Iran has recently signed a new reconciliation deal with Saudi Arabia, while at the same time, the Arab states have invited Syria to return to the Arab League. This could mean that Iran could try to exploit the situation in Gaza to create tensions and threats to Israel from Syria. Iran has done this in the past. Over the Passover holiday Iran likely coordinated with Hamas to fire rockets from Lebanon with Hezbollah’s permission, and then to have rockets fired by Liwa al-Quds from Syria.  



Tags Gaza Hamas Iran Palestinian Islamic Jihad Palestinians israel strikes gaza gaza strip IRGC
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by