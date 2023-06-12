The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Palestinians rail at proposal to ‘divide’ Temple Mount

Shtayyeh was responding to statements by Likud MK Amit Halevi, who recently told the Zman Yisrael news website that he was preparing a plan to divide the Temple Mount between Jews and Muslims. 

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: JUNE 12, 2023 15:23

Updated: JUNE 12, 2023 15:24
Palestinians seen at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, during a stormy winter day, February 7, 2023. (photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)
Palestinians seen at the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, during a stormy winter day, February 7, 2023.
(photo credit: JAMAL AWAD/FLASH90)

Dividing the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Temple Mount) between Muslims and Jews would cause “overwhelming anger,” the results of which cannot be expected, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned on Monday.

Shtayyeh, in opening remarks during the weekly meeting of the PA cabinet in Ramallah, called on Arabs, Muslims and the rest of the international community to “move from issuing condemnations to imposing sanctions on Israel to prevent any change at the Al-Aqsa Mosque and halt any violation of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.”

Shtayyeh was responding to statements by Likud MK Amit Halevi, who recently told the Zman Yisrael news website that he was preparing a plan to divide the Temple Mount between Jews and Muslims. 

PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures as he visits Masafer Yatta, in the South Hebron Hills, earlier this week. (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS) PALESTINIAN AUTHORITY Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh gestures as he visits Masafer Yatta, in the South Hebron Hills, earlier this week. (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

Muslims would be given the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the southern section of the compound

According to the plan, the Muslims would be given the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the southern section of the compound, while the Jews would receive the central and northern part, including the Dome of the Rock. The plan calls for ending Jordan’s control of the holy site through the Waqf Department in east Jerusalem. 

 The proposal has triggered a wave of condemnations by many Palestinians, some of whom warned that it would lead to religious war. Jordanian and Egyptian politicians and Muslim clerics also warned against dividing the Temple Mount and said such a move would have serious repercussions. 

The Supreme Muslim Council in east Jerusalem warned that any plan to divide the Temple Mount would be considered “dangerous” and result in the “loss” of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Council said it was strongly opposed to ending Jordan’s role as custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem and called for preventing Jews from entering the mosque. “The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line,” it cautioned.  

The PA Ministry for Jerusalem Affairs condemned the talk about diving the Temple Mount as “very dangerous” and said it would lead to religious war. 

“The plan proposed by a member of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party [Likud] is a flagrant assault on the feelings of all Muslims,” the Ministry said in a statement. “The implementation of this plan will lead to religious war.”

Several Palestinian armed factions in the Gaza Strip also warned against any attempt to divide the Temple Mount in time and space between Muslims and Jews. 

The factions warned that such a move would be considered a declaration of war and would lead to an “explosion.” 

“Our people and their resistance won’t accept such an aggression and are prepared to make sacrifices,” the factions said. 



Tags Palestinian Authority Temple Mount mosque Middle East
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
3

Five gadgets you better take on your next trip abroad

THE BOBBY Hero Bag.
4

Russia receives new batch of Su-34 fighter-bomber aircraft - report

A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber fires missiles during the Aviadarts competition, as part of the International Army Games 2021, at the Dubrovichi range outside Ryazan, Russia August 27, 2021.
5

Men shouldn't stand to pee, but sit like Germans do, urologist says

Illustrative image of urinals.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by