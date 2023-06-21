The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel will be overthrown by Palestinian resistance, Iran tells Hamas

Iranian top security official Ali Akbar Ahmadian met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 21, 2023 11:10

Updated: JUNE 21, 2023 11:23
Members of Qassam Brigades choir attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the Hamas movement's founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2022. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)
Members of Qassam Brigades choir attend a rally marking the 35th anniversary of the Hamas movement's founding, in Gaza City December 14, 2022.
(photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA/REUTERS)

Palestinian resistance is the best way to overthrow Israel, Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Akbar Ahmadian told Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Monday, according to Iranian semi-official media outlet Fars.

The two men met in Tehran and discussed how best to "cause the greatest damage to the Zionist enemy and its supporters."

"The Palestinian resistance, which once fought to defend itself in Gaza, has reached a stage of preparation where it is now consolidating its presence in the West Bank," said Ahmadian to Haniyeh.

Haniyeh, in turn, thanked the Islamic Republic for "strengthening unity and cooperation in the Islamic world and the Palestinian resistance groups."

"The Palestinian resistance, which once fought to defend itself in Gaza, has reached a stage of preparation where it is now consolidating its presence in the West Bank."

Ali Akbar Ahmadian

A recent poll showed that most Palestinians agree with Ahmadian with more than half of respondents saying that an armed struggle against Israel was the most effective way to end the Israeli "occupation."

Iran's new Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian is seen next to the late Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, in this undated picture obtained on May 22, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Handout via Reuters) Iran's new Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian is seen next to the late Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, in this undated picture obtained on May 22, 2023. (credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA/Handout via Reuters)

Iran targets Israel through terrorism in West Bank

In the last few months, Iran has been targetting Israel through Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) catching an Iranian recruitment program in the West Bank and arresting two people.

Recent internal unrest surrounding the judicial reform has led enemies of Israel like Iran and Hezbollah calling Israel weak and passive while Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei claimed that the 10-day Operation Shield and Arrow between the IDF and the Islamic Jihad was a major success.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, called the operation in May a perfect operation hours after it ended. During those 10 days, Israel struck dozens of Islamic Jihad command centers and rocket and missile stores and killed dozens of terrorists.



