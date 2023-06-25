Iran’s Damavand destroyer, located on the land-locked Caspian Sea, has been outfitted with new missiles and a gun, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

Iran’s main warship on the Caspian Sea was ordered back in 2006 and completed in 2013. Iran can use this sea to expand its strategies in Central Asia and protect shipments of weapon systems, such as drones, to Russia.

Iran reportedly ships drones and items for a drone factory via the Caspian Sea, according to a June 9 report at CNN.

The Damavand is part of the Moudge-class of ships for Iran’s navy and is one of several of these ships to supposedly be built.

A drone is launched from an Iranian military ship during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 25, 2022. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The Damavand was repaired after an accident

However, the Damavand had an accident in 2018 when it struck a breakwater in Bander e-Anzali. It was sent for repairs and by August 2019 Iran claimed it was ready to be operational again.

However, it was not clear if it was ready for service until 2020.

According to reports in Iran, the ship has anti-ship cruise missiles and a 76mm gun and their installation has been completed.

The ship is supposed to be equipped with other missiles that can target areas at sea, land and in the air. The Caspian Sea borders Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, as well as Russia. Iran wants to have a role here to make sure that it can counter countries such as Azerbaijan.

It also would like to ship things to Russia away from the watchful eyes of others. The ship can also contain a helicopter and it carries torpedoes and up to 140 crew.