The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

As Turkey's leader tours the Gulf, the region is showcasing its global influence - analysis

While the countries in question may have issues between each other, the overall sense of these visits with the GCC and Turkey, is how united the region is.  

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: JULY 20, 2023 09:25
Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkish drone-maker Baykar, and Khaled bin Hussein Al-Bayari, Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs, attend a signing ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 18, 2023 (photo credit: BAYKAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Haluk Bayraktar, CEO of Turkish drone-maker Baykar, and Khaled bin Hussein Al-Bayari, Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence for Executive Affairs, attend a signing ceremony in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 18, 2023
(photo credit: BAYKAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

The Gulf states are hosting Central Asian countries this week in Saudi Arabia. This is an important move for the Gulf and the five countries that make up Central Asia; Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan.

With the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and Russia’s war in Ukraine, these countries may feel a bit isolated and also hemmed in by China and Russia. The Gulf is a natural partner.   

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday, that he hoped the event would be a “promising start based on what we possess in historic legacy, human resources, capabilities and economic growth”. 

According to media in Saudi Arabia, the leaders of the five Central Asian countries convened in Jeddah. “In a joint statement at the end of the summit, the leaders of the two blocs stressed the importance of strengthening political and strategic relations at the collective and bilateral levels, and continuing coordination in order to achieve regional and international security and stability, confront challenges and work to ensure flexibility” in fields ranging from supply chains to food security.”  

There is now a joint action plan for these states and the GCC that looks to continuing ties through 2027. During this period they will increase trade and also work on issues such as promoting tolerance and also discuss energy and climate, in relation to meetings such as COP28.

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states - Sheikh Salem al-Sabah of Kuwait, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi of Oman, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain, - and, United Arab Emirates Minister of State within the Ministry of Fore (credit: Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool via REUTERS) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states - Sheikh Salem al-Sabah of Kuwait, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Albusaidi of Oman, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani of Bahrain, - and, United Arab Emirates Minister of State within the Ministry of Fore (credit: Natalia Kolesnikova/Pool via REUTERS)

The theme of the meeting

The overall theme of this meeting was general support for things like strategic ties, security, countering terrorism and “international peace.” Not much can be gleaned from that in terms of specific changes, but the overall trend is clear. The countries will meet again in Samarkand in Uzbekistan in 2025.  

The meeting is part of a number of important diplomatic moves in the region.

Turkey’s president was also in Saudi Arabia and the UAE recently. The overall sense in the Gulf is that the countries are making major inroads abroad in terms of real influence that is different than in the past.

These are regional relationships. This is not one where the Gulf is a junior partner, as some western countries saw the Gulf. This is about equal partnerships.

An article at The National in the UAE noted that “this week, the UAE hosted three, by the leaders of India, Japan and Turkey in that order.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Saturday was short but sweet; he spent just a day in Abu Dhabi, but used the time to oversee the signing of agreements to ease UAE-India cross-border transactions.”

The article sees the UAE as part of the “Asian century.” This is in contrast to western reports that see Saudi Arabia and the UAE at odds and try to portray these countries as facing numerous hurdles. While the countries in question may have issues between each other, the overall sense of these visits with the GCC and Turkey, is how united the region is.  



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
2

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
3

Against all odds, the Ukrainian counteroffensive is inching forward

SECOND-LIEUTENANT Ilya, a tank commander in the 59th Motorized Brigade, takes a break on his tank, concealed in a forest in the Pokrovsk area of Donbas, on July 9.
4

Prime Minister Netanyahu released from hospital

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu leads a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on July 2, 2023
5

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by