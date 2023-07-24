The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Iranian claims to dismantle alleged Mossad-linked terror unit

The ministry claimed that the group was preparing to carry out "terrorist operations" in various Iranian cities throughout the past month.

By MAARIV
Published: JULY 24, 2023 18:13
An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018 (photo credit: VIA REUTERS)
An Iranian Officer of Revolutionary Guards, with Israel flag drawn on his boots, is seen during graduation ceremony, held for the military cadets in a military academy, in Tehran, Iran June 30, 2018
(photo credit: VIA REUTERS)

Iran reported on Monday that the country's authorities succeeded in dismantling a "unit associated with the Israeli Mossad."

According to the report, Iranian security forces arrested the members of the unit who were dispersed in several cities in the Islamic Republic. 

According to the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, 43 bombs with "high explosive capabilities" were confiscated, and the unit members intended to carry out numerous acts of sabotage in several provinces throughout the country. 

The Intelligence Ministry further claimed that the leaders of the unit reside in Denmark and the Netherlands. They emphasized that the unit members belong to the Mossad and "receive financial and logistical support from Israel."

The group was reportedly planning to target civilian infrastructure

The ministry further claimed that the group was preparing to carry out "terrorist operations" in various Iranian cities throughout the past month.

It emphasized that one of the operations was meant to take place near the grave of the former commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani. 

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Additionally, the ministry believes that the unit also intended to target civilian infrastructure, such as power stations and gas stations. 

Previously uncovered Israel-linked spy units 

Last May, the Iranian news agency "Tasnim" reported that security forces arrested a terrorist unit linked to Israel. An official source within the Iranian judicial system informed the news agency that the group, consisting of 14 members, planned to carry out several assassinations of various targets.

Last September, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the Intelligence and National Security Ministries of the Islamic Republic arrested 12 members of the Baha'i faith in the Mazandaran province, in the north of the country, on suspicion of spying for Israel.

According to the report, "members of the Zionist organization were identified and arrested in various cities in the province".

The Intelligence Ministry threatened consequences for spy networks 

Further, according to the report from September, two of the spy organization leaders were trained at the "Universal House of Justice", located at the Bahá'í center in Haifa, and established a spy cell with other organization members throughout the northern province.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry's announcement stated that "the organization members communicated secretly, relying on messages sent from Haifa and the Zionist regime. These messages were used by the organization members in the country". 

Concurrently, the director of the General Intelligence of Mazandaran province stated that "all activities of spy networks related to the Zionist regime and anti-revolutionary activities are closely monitored by intelligence, and their agents will be dealt with decisively."



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Humans' ancestors, dogs, bats may have coexisted with dinosaurs – study

Life reconstruction of Brontosaurus excelsus, a type of diplodocid sauropod dinosaur (Illustrative).
2

An 'eternal life' pill may be closer than ever thanks to new research

Hydractinia symbiolongicarpus
3

Netanyahu suffered from more than dehydration - neurologist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv on April 10, 2023.
4

New Russian warship with hypersonic missiles joins Black Sea fleet - report

The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia July 31, 2022 (Illustrative).
5

The Jewish story behind ‘Oppenheimer,’ explained

The mushroom cloud of the first test of a hydrogen bomb, "Ivy Mike", as photographed on Enewetak, an atoll in the Pacific Ocean, in 1952, by a member of the United States Air Force's Lookout Mountain.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by