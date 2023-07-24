Iranian claims to dismantle alleged Mossad-linked terror unit

Iran reported on Monday that the country's authorities succeeded in dismantling a "unit associated with the Israeli Mossad."

According to the report, Iranian security forces arrested the members of the unit who were dispersed in several cities in the Islamic Republic.

According to the Iranian Intelligence Ministry, 43 bombs with "high explosive capabilities" were confiscated, and the unit members intended to carry out numerous acts of sabotage in several provinces throughout the country.

The Intelligence Ministry further claimed that the leaders of the unit reside in Denmark and the Netherlands. They emphasized that the unit members belong to the Mossad and "receive financial and logistical support from Israel."

The group was reportedly planning to target civilian infrastructure

The ministry further claimed that the group was preparing to carry out "terrorist operations" in various Iranian cities throughout the past month.

It emphasized that one of the operations was meant to take place near the grave of the former commander of the Quds Force Qasem Soleimani.

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023 (credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Additionally, the ministry believes that the unit also intended to target civilian infrastructure, such as power stations and gas stations.

Previously uncovered Israel-linked spy units

Last May, the Iranian news agency "Tasnim" reported that security forces arrested a terrorist unit linked to Israel. An official source within the Iranian judicial system informed the news agency that the group, consisting of 14 members, planned to carry out several assassinations of various targets.

Last September, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported that the Intelligence and National Security Ministries of the Islamic Republic arrested 12 members of the Baha'i faith in the Mazandaran province, in the north of the country, on suspicion of spying for Israel.

According to the report, "members of the Zionist organization were identified and arrested in various cities in the province".

The Intelligence Ministry threatened consequences for spy networks

Further, according to the report from September, two of the spy organization leaders were trained at the "Universal House of Justice", located at the Bahá'í center in Haifa, and established a spy cell with other organization members throughout the northern province.

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry's announcement stated that "the organization members communicated secretly, relying on messages sent from Haifa and the Zionist regime. These messages were used by the organization members in the country".

Concurrently, the director of the General Intelligence of Mazandaran province stated that "all activities of spy networks related to the Zionist regime and anti-revolutionary activities are closely monitored by intelligence, and their agents will be dealt with decisively."