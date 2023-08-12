The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Hezbollah no longer manning tent in Israeli territory 24/7

Hezbollah originally set up two tents in Israel before moving one back to Lebanese territory after facing much criticism.

By AMIR BOHBOT/WALLA!
Published: AUGUST 12, 2023 09:52
View of a Hezbollah tent that was placed on the Israeli side of the Blue Line, on the border between Israel and Lebanon. August 10, 2023. (photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
View of a Hezbollah tent that was placed on the Israeli side of the Blue Line, on the border between Israel and Lebanon. August 10, 2023.
(photo credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

Hezbollah has stopped consistently manning the tent in the last few days that was set up in the Israeli territory opposite Har Dov about 50 meters from the border with Lebanon.

This is a change from the last few months in which the tent was manned 24/7 and shifts were carried out by armed Hezbollah terrorists.

To begin with, Hezbollah set up two tents in Israeli territory. A few weeks later, the IDF finished taking measurements and decided that this was a move that goes against agreements and that the tents were a violation of Israeli sovereignty. 

Messages expressing this were passed on to the Lebanese government via UNIFIL forces, meetings with Lebanon's military, and the UN.

IDF North Command Chief Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin recommended taking action against Hezbollah even to the point of war, but his recommendation wasn't accepted, and Israel decided to take a diplomatic approach.

The Hezbollah flag and the Palestinian flag near the border between Lebanon and northern Israel. July 19, 2023 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90) The Hezbollah flag and the Palestinian flag near the border between Lebanon and northern Israel. July 19, 2023 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

About a month ago, Walla reported that due to the pressures placed on them, Hezbollah got rid of one of the tents and moved it back to Lebanese territory. Now, it seems as though they have stopped consistently manning the second one. 

In Israel, the assumption is that the reason is the strong criticism from the Israeli side, IDF reinforcements along the border, and the threats from the defense system including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

IDF Foreign relations to discuss UNIFIL in the US

Next week the head of the IDF's International Relations Division Brig-Gen. Effi Dafrin will fly to the US to debate renewing the UNIFIL mandate in Lebanon with his American counterparts. Dafrin is expected to express Israel's dissatisfaction with UNIFIL's inactivity regarding the violation of Israel's sovereignty. 

The defense system sees great importance in renewing the mandate and UNIFIL's continued efforts as a stabilizing and mediating force in south Lebanon.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

What did divers discover in Belize's Great Blue Hole?

The Great Blue Hole off the coast of Belize.
2

Large Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine

A snake and porcupine both die after the snake's failed attempt to eat the porcupine.
3

UFOs once took control of Russian ICBMs, nearly caused WW3 - testimony

UFO (illustrative).
4

US Marines land F-35B on Southern California highway

An F-35B joint strike fighter jet.
5

Jamie Foxx accused of antisemitism after post about Jews 'killing' Jesus

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of the film "Creed III" in London, Britain February 15, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by