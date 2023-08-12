Hezbollah no longer manning tent in Israeli territory 24/7

Hezbollah has stopped consistently manning the tent in the last few days that was set up in the Israeli territory opposite Har Dov about 50 meters from the border with Lebanon.

This is a change from the last few months in which the tent was manned 24/7 and shifts were carried out by armed Hezbollah terrorists.

To begin with, Hezbollah set up two tents in Israeli territory. A few weeks later, the IDF finished taking measurements and decided that this was a move that goes against agreements and that the tents were a violation of Israeli sovereignty.

Messages expressing this were passed on to the Lebanese government via UNIFIL forces, meetings with Lebanon's military, and the UN.

IDF North Command Chief Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin recommended taking action against Hezbollah even to the point of war, but his recommendation wasn't accepted, and Israel decided to take a diplomatic approach.

The Hezbollah flag and the Palestinian flag near the border between Lebanon and northern Israel. July 19, 2023 (credit: AYAL MARGOLIN/FLASH90)

About a month ago, Walla reported that due to the pressures placed on them, Hezbollah got rid of one of the tents and moved it back to Lebanese territory. Now, it seems as though they have stopped consistently manning the second one.

In Israel, the assumption is that the reason is the strong criticism from the Israeli side, IDF reinforcements along the border, and the threats from the defense system including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

IDF Foreign relations to discuss UNIFIL in the US

Next week the head of the IDF's International Relations Division Brig-Gen. Effi Dafrin will fly to the US to debate renewing the UNIFIL mandate in Lebanon with his American counterparts. Dafrin is expected to express Israel's dissatisfaction with UNIFIL's inactivity regarding the violation of Israel's sovereignty.

The defense system sees great importance in renewing the mandate and UNIFIL's continued efforts as a stabilizing and mediating force in south Lebanon.