Israel will attack 'every meter' of Lebanon in self-defense - Gallant

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday warned Hezbollah and the Lebanese government that Israel would be prepared to attack every meter of the terror group's assets and other war-related assets if they attack the Jewish state.

Speaking after a meeting with top IDF officials at Mount Dov, he said to Hezbollah and other Lebanese officials, "Do not make a mistake, we do not want war, but we are ready to defend our citizens, our soldiers, and our sovereignty."

"We will not hesitate to employ all of our power and to attack every meter of Hezbollah and of Lebanon," required to defend Israel in the event of a conflict, "and return Lebanon to the stone age."

Gallant said that Hezbollah and other Lebanese officials might mistakenly think that they can test Israel more now because of the IDF reservist crisis in which 10,000 reservists have said they are quitting to protest the government's judicial reform.

He said they should understand that Israel would remain united in the event that it was threatened with war by a group like Hezbollah.

Hezbollah members take part in a military exercise during a media tour organized for the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, in Aaramta, Lebanon May 21, 2023. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

In addition, the defense minister said that it was crucial for the IDF to speed up its building of a fence and obstacles around the fence to make Israel's border with Lebanon more defensible.

Gallant's warning came in the midst of several recent attempts by Hezbollah to meddle with Israel's sovereignty, such as sending unarmed supporters briefly across the border to waive flags in Israeli territory at a moment when IDF patrols were elsewhere, breaking a surveillance camera, or most notoriously, building a small outpost 27 meters into Israeli territory a few months ago.

Israeli officials have been downplaying the significance of the outpost and seem to still be trying to negotiate Hezbollah's withdrawal from that spot, while signaling that larger attempts to destabilize the status quo will be met with greater force from the Israeli side.

It was also noteworthy that Gallant placed Lebanon in the same basket with Hezbollah, since at times Israel tries more or less to distinguish between the Lebanese government and Hezbollah, depending on the relations between the two parties at any given moment.