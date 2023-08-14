Nasrallah: Haredi draft law will be 'major blow' to IDF

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah stated that the IDF is in "the worst condition it's ever been in," adding that a law that would exempt Haredim from the IDF draft would be a "major blow" to the IDF, during a speech on Monday evening marking the anniversary of the ceasefire ending the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

"In light of the political divisions that exist in [Israel], the Israeli army is in the worst condition compared to any time in the past, and the major blow to this army will be if the Knesset approves the new conscription law," said Nasrallah in reference to the controversy surrounding the judicial reform and the Haredi draft exemption law being considered.

Nasrallah also responded to a recent threat by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to "return Lebanon to the Stone Age," stating "I say to the enemy leaders, you too will go back to the stone age if you go to war with Lebanon."

The Hezbollah leader warned that all civilian and military airports, essential infrastructure, and the nuclear reactor in Dimona could be targeted with the missiles that Hezbollah possesses.

Nasrallah added that if a future war includes the rest of the Iran-backed groups around the region "then there will be no such thing as Israel."

HEZBOLLAH MEMBERS take part in a military exercise during a media tour organized for the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, in Aaramta, Lebanon, last month. (credit: AZIZ TAHER/REUTERS)

"The enemy must know that it is playing a game of existence and annihilation, and your threats do not frighten us, and today Lebanon has the ability to achieve security and safety in the face of the enemy."

The Hezbollah leader ridiculed the IDF during his speech, stating that it conducts exercises on the home front annually since the Second Lebanon War in 2006 and "the results show that the home front is not ready for any future war."

Nasrallah additionally referenced the points along the Lebanese-Israeli border disputed by the two countries, stressing "the resistance will regain the rest of the occupied border points." For the past few months, Hezbollah has kept a tent in territory claimed by Israel, Lebanon, and Syria in the Shebaa Farms region and in recent weeks has demanded that Israel withdraw from any points Lebanon claims along the border which are currently under Israeli control.

Nasrallah blames TV channel for inciting Kahaleh clashes

Nasrallah additionally referenced recent deadly clashes between Lebanese Christians and Hezbollah members in Kahaleh, which erupted after a truck belonging to Hezbollah overturned in the town. Nasrallah stated that everything was calm until "one of the well-known TV channels" revealed that the truck was carrying weapons. Nasrallah claimed that the violence began when people who saw the report began throwing stones at the truck.

"We have worked since the beginning to control the situation, and we do not consider that there is any problem with the people of Kahala or any of the families," said Nasrallah, adding that the movement's problem is only with those people who took part in the clashes.

Nasrallah pointed to internal tensions between Hezbollah and other groups in Lebanon, stating "there are political leaders, it is clear from their behavior and positions, along with the media and certain electronic armies, that are pushing the country towards explosion and civil war."

"Is it the interest of Christians in the first place to go to civil war? Perhaps there is a generation that did not live through the civil war that should watch some documentaries about the civil war. In a civil war, everyone loses, even the strong lose," added Nasrallah. "Who are you betting on to help you in the civil war? On Israel as in 1982? Israel today is not what it used to be, and this is what we said at the beginning of the speech."

The Hezbollah leader noted as well that the TransOcean Barents drilling rig is on its way to the Block 9 area off the coast of southern Lebanon along the maritime border with Israel to begin exploring for gas and oil, saying that "the accomplishment of defining the maritime borders would not have been possible without the integration between the resistance and the state and the state’s firm and firm stance."