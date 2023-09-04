The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israel arrests Hamas terrorist who fired West Bank rockets in Jenin

Abdallah Hassan Muhammad Zubah had been behind many of the attempts in recent months to fire rockets on Israelis from the West Bank.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 13:07

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 13:13
Palestinians hold funeral for those killed during an Israeli military operation, in Jenin. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Palestinians hold funeral for those killed during an Israeli military operation, in Jenin.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Three Palestinians affiliated with Hamas were arrested as the IDF entered the Jenin refugee camp within Jenin on Monday morning for the first time since its massive operation there on July 3-4.

They were identified by security forces as Abdallah Hassan Muhammad Zubah, Vered Asherif and Mutazben Jaitza.

Zubah had been behind many of the attempts in recent months to fire rockets on Israelis from the West Bank to open up a new front and threat from the West Bank.

Capturing rocket-launching terrorists a 'big coup'

Capturing him is considered a major coup for Israel since he was behind the Mevo Dotan attack and many others attacks and since security forces have tried many times, unsuccessfully, to capture him before.

It is also expected that the Shin Bet may gain significant new information on those terrorists he worked with still at large.

Israeli military vehicles are seen during clashes with Palestinians during a raid in Jenin in the West Bank January 26, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)Israeli military vehicles are seen during clashes with Palestinians during a raid in Jenin in the West Bank January 26, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Of three suspects who tried to escape the security forces, one was shot, one was taken down by a security forces' trained dog and another was otherwise captured.

One Palestinian was severely injured and was evacuated by an IDF helicopter to try to keep him alive after he lost consciousness.

Footage of a damaged drone also surfaced on social media, with Palestinians claiming it was downed amid the clashes in Jenin.

However, in actuality, the IDF had tried to use the drone to attack some of the terrorists and the Palestinians only gained access to it after the attack. There were reports that the drone did not fully succeed in its attack.

During the operation, armed resistance in Jenin took several minutes to respond as opposed to the few seconds it took before the July operation.

At the same time, the IDF would admit that the Jenin refugee camp situation, even if better from an Israeli security perspective, has not ended the area as a refuge for terror.

The IDF would still give an overall high grade to the PA since the July operation, but has always reserved the right to go back into Jenin, especially the refugee camp where the PA does not take action. 



