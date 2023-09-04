The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli forces enter Jenin for first time since major operation - IDF

IDF operates in Jenin for the first time in two months • 16 terror suspects arrested ahead of Jenin raid

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 10:46

Updated: SEPTEMBER 4, 2023 10:57
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces during an Israeli military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank July 3, 2023 (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces during an Israeli military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank July 3, 2023
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Israeli forces are operating inside Jenin, the IDF said on Monday morning.

This marks the first time IDF troops entered Jenin since its major operation launched on the West Bank terror hub in July.

16 terror suspects arrested ahead of Jenin raid

Earlier on Monday, the IDF said that Israeli forces arrested 16 Palestinian terror suspects in an overnight raid of West Bank cities and villages.

Two suspects suspected of being involved in an attack were arrested in the village of Abu Dis.

In addition, IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police personnel confiscated stolen military equipment, including ammunition and M-16 rifle parts, in searches conducted in several villages.

This is a developing story.



