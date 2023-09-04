Israeli forces enter Jenin for first time since major operation - IDF

Israeli forces are operating inside Jenin, the IDF said on Monday morning.

This marks the first time IDF troops entered Jenin since its major operation launched on the West Bank terror hub in July.

16 terror suspects arrested ahead of Jenin raid

Earlier on Monday, the IDF said that Israeli forces arrested 16 Palestinian terror suspects in an overnight raid of West Bank cities and villages.

Two suspects suspected of being involved in an attack were arrested in the village of Abu Dis.

In addition, IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police personnel confiscated stolen military equipment, including ammunition and M-16 rifle parts, in searches conducted in several villages.

This is a developing story.