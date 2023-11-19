Iraq parliament speaker accused of 'normalization' with Israel 

Pro-Iranian parties in Iraq are seeking to persecute Iraq’s speaker of parliament, Mohammed al-Halbousi. This is part of a pattern of Iranian-backed groups trying to remove any Sunni politicians who rise too high in Iraqi politics. In the past Iraq did something similar, targeting Tariq al-Hashimi, a politician who rose to prominence before being targeted by Shi’ite ruling parties in 2012.

The new controversy is centered on Halbousi, who has been the speaker of parliament since 2018. In general in Iraq, the prime minister is a Shi’ite and the president is a Kurd. Sunnis receive the speakership. This is similar to the sectarian politics of Lebanon. It breeds instability and creates incentives to persecute people for various reasons. Halbousi is being persecuted on various charges, including forgery. He is also accused of “normalization with Israel” despite no evidence of this. He was accused of having signed a contract with a US firm.

Ousted as speaker over the allegations, Iraq has now been plunged into another round of turmoil. Several ministers in the government have resigned in protest. Iraq’s top court had ousted him as speaker and Halbousi has said this is unconstitutional. It’s not the first time Iraqi courts have appeared to make sectarian decisions. They have also been used against the Kurdish autonomous region.

According to Kurdistan24, “Ali al-Zubaidi, a member of the Fatah Alliance, said that following the decision of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court, former Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi will be prohibited from traveling and will be subject to a forced stay order.” Now Iraq is seeking to arrest Halbousi. “The initiative to restore relations with Israel has been thwarted by al-Halbousi’s removal, and numerous other cases [regarding charging al-Halbousi] will be examined and dealt with,” al-Zubaidi noted, according to Kurdistan24.

Using Israel-hatred as political fuel

Iraq’s pro-Iranian politicians often spread conspiracies about Israel. For instance, they often accuse the Kurdistan region of being pro-Israel. In addition, researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov who is an Israeli and Russian citizen was kidnapped by Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah in March. Recently they released a video of her. This is part of the Iranian attempt to attack Israel throughout the region. Iraqi speaker of Parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi appears during a vote in Sudani's cabinet at the parliament in Baghdad, Iraq, October 27, 2022. (credit: IRAQI PARLIAMENT MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

It's unclear what comes next for Halbousi. Sunni parliamentarians and Sunni groups will not be pleased with this new attempt to persecute one of their leaders. However, after the war on ISIS, many Sunni groups appear weaker in Iraq, and the country is largely controlled by Iran and its militias. Hashemi, when he was persecuted fled to Turkey where he was offered refuge.