A coffee shop in Jordan called Gosta Coffee began selling a 'Holo-gosta' (a mix between the word "Holocaust" and the name of the shop) coffee with burning Star of David marshmallows on top in recent days, according to ads published by the shop.

The drink first appeared in a poster featuring the drink and a hand in a Palestinian flag glove holding a blowtorch. The ad featured the name of the drink and a hashtag reading "feel_the_Arabic_taste."

The ad sparked outrage on social media, with some wondering how Instagram and Facebook were allowing the ad to stay up.

HUNGARIAN JEWS on the 'selection' ramp at Auschwitz II-Birkenau in occupied Poland, spring 1944.

The coffee shop expressed outrage at the complaints, claiming that its Instagram page had been disabled for several hours by "a campaign of attacks" launched "due to the Zionists' objection to the new drink."

Falling ratings

The shop added that its rating on Google Maps had fallen to less than two stars and blamed this on a campaign against the shop as well. The Jerusalem Post could not confirm if the coffee shop's rating was any higher before the attack.

The coffee shop called on its supporters to express support for the page. "We will remain supportive of the Palestinian cause despite all these threats," said the shop. Advertisement

Many of the hundreds of civilians massacred by Hamas on October 7 were burnt alive or after they were killed. Forensic pathologists have found cases of women and children tied together and immolated, as well as the corpses of infants that were immolated by Hamas terrorists.

This wasn't the first incident of an eatery in the region attacking Jews in light of the October 7 massacre.

Shortly after the attack, a pizzeria in Huwara in the West Bank published an online advertisement that depicted an elderly Israeli woman kidnapped by terrorists in Gaza. The pizzeria was shuttered by the IDF after the advertisement was reported.