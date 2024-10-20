Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar take part in naval exercise

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh, and India participated in a naval exercise this week. Various ships practiced various scenarios at sea, including putting out a fire on a ship.

This is important for Iran because it helps the relatively small Iranian navy work closely with other navies and gives the Iranian regime legitimacy. In recent years, Iran has increased its joint drills with Russia and Iran in naval matters, and it recently conducted joint training with Oman.

Iran’s Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini spoke at the drill in a ceremony in Bandar Abbas on Saturday in Iran. He said, “The participating vessels and units would enact different scenarios, including containing fire, carrying out search and rescue operations, and removing oil from the sea surface during the drill,” IRNA media reported.

IMEX exercises

The drill is part of the IMEX series of exercises that began in 2022 when the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) conducted the first edition of its IONS Maritime Exercise 2022 (IMEX-22).

"The IMEX 22 maiden edition was held at Goa and in Arabian Sea between 26 and 30 March. A total of 15 out of 25 IONS members participated in the exercise," the website Naval Technology said at the time.

“The participating member nations were France, Australia, the UAE, the UK, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Maldives, Oman, Mauritius, Mozambique, Qatar, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Singapore,” the report said.

The 2024 edition of this joint drill has kicked off in Iran, according to Iran’s IRNA. “Russia and Oman have sent their flotillas of warships to take part in the joint drill along with the forces of the Iranian Navy and the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as well as the country's coastguards,” according to the IRNA.

Saudi Arabia, India, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, and Bangladesh sent representatives to observe part of the drill in Iranian waters. This illustrates how Saudi Arabia and Iran are completing their two-year-old reconciliation process. Recently, Iran’s foreign minister was in Saudi Arabia.

Iran is trying to illustrate how it can help put out fires at sea and also conduct search and rescue and remove oil from the sea surface. Iran should know a lot about this since the Iranian-backed Houthis have been attacking ships in the Red Sea, setting them on fire, causing search and rescue disasters, and leaving oil on the surface of the sea.

In this sense, Iran acts as the arsonist and the fire department, claiming it can clean up the very thing it is doing.

Iran is spreading war in the region, but it speaks to the countries of the IMEX drill in terms of "peace, friendship, solidarity, and collective cooperation." The Iranians also discussed the concept of “sustainable collective security and expand multilateral cooperation among the participating countries to safeguard peace in the region."

IRNA noted that “representatives of Russia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Bangladesh, and India, who were present at the Jamaran destroyer, closely watched the various stages of the exercise.”

The Iranians said the event “will serve as a platform for Iran to demonstrate its naval strengths and expand its relations with nations invested in the safety and security of the Indian Ocean.”

Xinhua media in China also noted, “Russia and Oman have sent their flotillas of warships to take part in the joint drill along with the forces of the Iranian Navy and the Navy of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as well as the country's coastguards, according to the IRNA.” This is important because the IRGC is labeled a terrorist group by the US and is noted for harassing shipping rather than helping ships.

The IMEX drill is different than the US-backed IMX drill, which is also a naval exercise. In 2023, the IMX drill included combined exercises with “7,000 personnel, 35 ships, and 30 unmanned and artificial intelligence systems from more than 50 nations and international organizations,” the US Navy said.

The list of countries that take part in IMX include Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Comoros, Denmark, Djibouti, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, New Zealand, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Poland, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Turkey, Thailand, the UAE, UK, USA, Uruguay and Yemen.

It should be noted that there is some overlap with the IMEX drill because Saudi Arabia has participated in both, as have Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Thailand. What this shows is that Iran is able to increasingly move itself into an orbit of countries that are also close to the US, even as Iran and its proxies wreak havoc at sea.