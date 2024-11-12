WATCH: IDF destroys most of Hezbollah weapons sites in Dahiyeh, mainly under civilian locations

The IDF announced on Tuesday that it has now destroyed the vast majority of Hezbollah's weapons manufacturing and storage facilities, which had been hidden under civilian locations in the Dahiyeh neighborhood of the Lebanese capital in Beirut.

In the past, these facilities had been used to manufacture hundreds of rockets and missiles used against the Israeli home front.

IDF intelligence had been tracking these underground facilities for years, and over recent weeks, the Israeli air force escalated its focus on destroying them after a previous focus on killing top commanders and destroying deployed rocket cells.

According to the IDF, there have been numerous cases where they struck a site that was nominally for civilian use, but the attack led to blatant secondary explosions, which could only have come from Hezbollah's militarization of Dahiyeh's civilian sector underground.

More specifically, the IDF revealed new details about its destruction of a Hezbollah site, including five buildings, which it had flagged to the UN in 2020 in the al-Shufiat neighborhood. Hezbollah weapons storage facilities located under residential buildings in Dahiyeh, November 12, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The site was used to develop long-range precision rockets that could hit central Israel despite having around 50 civilian families above ground and being only 85 meters from a school.

Hezbollah's mixing of military and civilian locations

Further, the IDF said that such a Hezbollah strategy of mixing military and civilian locations had led to the August 4, 2020 disaster in which an accidental explosion from a military Hezbollah site at the Port of Beirut killed 190 civilians and wounded thousands.

In addition, the IDF presented numerous graphics of what the site had held and looked like and videos of their destruction, including secondary explosions.

Despite the announcement, Hezbollah managed to kill two Israelis in Nahariya with rockets on Tuesday and wounded seven on Monday.

Even after the IDF has eliminated much of Hezbollah's top commanders and weaponry, the Lebanese terror group has managed to rain down large volumes of rockets on Israel every day, with no end in sight absent a ceasefire.