IDF intercepts drones from east, investigations launched into suspected West Bank terror attack
US strikes Iran-backed terror groups in Syria • Pro-Palestinian groups riot in Amsterdam
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says