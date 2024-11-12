Live Updates
IDF intercepts drones from east, investigations launched into suspected West Bank terror attack

US strikes Iran-backed terror groups in Syria • Pro-Palestinian groups riot in Amsterdam

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Remains of a Hezbollah surface-to-surface missile that was intercepted and landed in Holon (photo credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)
Remains of a Hezbollah surface-to-surface missile that was intercepted and landed in Holon
(photo credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Israel at war: What you need to know


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says