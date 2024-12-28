Palestinian 'social fabric' tearing: Hamas calls for mobilization against Palestinian Authority

Hamas called on all components of Palestinian society to mobilize in order to confront the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) “unprecedented” level of “aggression” against it and other terror groups in the West Bank, the terror group confirmed in a Friday press release.

In the statement, Hamas accused PA security forces of brutally coercing the Palestinian public into supporting its recent crackdown on West Bank terror groups.

Hamas regularly faces accusations regarding its own abuse against Palestinians. A September New York Times article highlighted Palestinian activists and whistleblowers in Gaza who complained of the brutal treatment they faced for speaking out against the terror group. In November, the IDF also released a 45-minute video exposing Hamas beating and torturing Palestinians.

The statement comes amid an ongoing PA counter-terror campaign in the West Bank, particularly in Jenin, which has seen a number of clashes between PA security forces and local insurgents.

On Friday, a Palestinian Security Services officer was killed in one of these clashes in Jenin. Palestinian gunmen hold weapons during the funeral of Palestinian terrorist, Ahmed Abu al-Foul, who was killed by Palestinian Authority forces in Tulkarm camp, in the West Bank, May 2, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

Clashes in the West Bank

Previous clashes have also reportedly resulted in the deaths of Hamas members as well as Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Jenin Brigade commander, Yazid Ja'isa.

Hamas claimed the PA had engaged in “beating and humiliating citizens, pursuing women and young people, and forcing them under threat to give statements or write posts” in support of the Authority’s effort.

The terror organization urged Palestinians to oppose the PA’s counter-terror actions, stating that such opposition was necessary to prevent Palestinian society from splintering.

“The escalation of the Authority’s practices, reaching this unprecedented level, necessitates a firm stance and active mobilization from all components of our society to confront this aggression against our steadfast people and their valiant resistance,” Hamas stated. “Immediate and complete cessation of these violations is required to prevent the tearing of our social fabric and the diversion of our national focus from our true and fateful battle with the criminal occupation.”

On Sunday, in a joint statement with Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Hamas demanded the PA cease its actions against terror groups in Jenin.

In the statement, the terror groups wrote that they “demand that the leadership of the Palestinian Authority immediately withdraw this security campaign in Jenin” and that it “work immediately to withdraw the forces and members of the security services from [Jenin] and lift the siege.”

Hamas and Fatah: A difficult union

This latest escalation in tensions between Hamas and the Fatah-headed Palestinian Authority comes months after Fatah and Hamas agreed to form a unity government as part of the Bejing Declaration.

The agreement between Fatah and Hamas was condemned by Israel Katz, then serving as Israel's foreign minister, who claimed, “Instead of rejecting terrorism, [PA President] Mahmoud Abbas embraces the murderers and rapists of Hamas, revealing his true face. In reality, this won’t happen because Hamas’s rule will be crushed, and Abbas will be watching Gaza from afar. Israel’s security will remain solely in Israel’s hands.”

