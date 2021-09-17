The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bennett: Abraham Accords opened new chapter in Middle East peace

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid plans to virtually participate in an event to mark the anniversary together with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers from UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
SEPTEMBER 17, 2021 14:27
AN EL AL plane carrying Israeli and US delegations to Abu Dhabi departs from Ben-Gurion Airport on August 31. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
AN EL AL plane carrying Israeli and US delegations to Abu Dhabi departs from Ben-Gurion Airport on August 31.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The Abraham Accords were "unprecedented agreements that opened a new chapter in Middle East peace," Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Friday, as he marked the one-year anniversary of the White House ceremony on September 15, 2021, that launched the normalization process between Israel and its Arab neighbors.
"Under my leadership, the Israeli government will continue to work to implement these agreements by striving for a stable, secure and prosperous Middle East for the future of our children," Bennett promised.
At the White House ceremony last year, Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a peace accord with the United Arab Emirates represented by Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and signed a declaration of peace with Bahrain represented by Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani.
Former US president Donald Trump, who brokered the accords which also led to normalization agreements with Morocco and Sudan under his watch, hosted the ceremony.
Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle Eas (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing of the Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and some of its Middle Eas (credit: REUTERS/TOM BRENNER)
Bennett thanked UAE and Bahraini leaders for the courageous step they took in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel. He also thanked the US for successfully mediating the accords and for its tireless support toward ensuring their success.
"Relations between the countries are only in their infancy and have already borne much fruit," Bennett said.
At 4 p.m. Foreign Minister Yair Lapid plans to virtually participate in an event to mark the one-year anniversary together with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. They will be joined by foreign ministers from the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.
In speaking of the anniversary, US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters that the accords demonstrated that "peace is possible and worthwhile for the leaders who courageously pursue it – and for their peoples."
A year later, Price said, there is half a billion dollars in trade as well as direct flights between Israel and three of the four countries from the accord; UAE, Bahrain and Morocco.
"We continue to support these agreements and their signatories and we look forward to opportunities to further expand and advance cooperation between Israel and countries around the world," Price said.
"We will also endeavor to ensure that as Israel and other countries in the region join together in a common effort to build bridges and create avenues for dialogue and exchange."


