Hamas accuses PA of deadly shooting at funeral in Lebanon

Hamas accused the Palestinian Authority of conducting a deadly shooting attack at a Hamas funeral in a Palestinian refugee camp in Tyre, Lebanon on Sunday afternoon, in an official statement on Sunday night.

Four people were killed and six others were injured in the shooting, according to Palestinian media.

Hamas claimed that the details of the funeral of Hamas member Hamza Ibrahim Shahine, who died in an explosion at a Hamas weapons depot in the Burj al-Shemali Palestinian refugee camp on Friday, had been agreed upon officially and nationally.

The statement claimed that the National Security Forces (NSF) of the PA "opened fire with automatic weapons directly and deliberately and with the intent to kill towards the participants in the funeral procession." The movement stressed that it holds the leadership of the PA in Ramallah and its security services in Lebanon fully responsible, saying the NSF "only serves the occupation."

The movement stated that three members of Hamas in Lebanon were killed in the shooting attack: Muhammad Walid Taha, 30, Hussein Muhammad al-Ahmad, 22, and Omar Muhammad al-Sahli, 21. Additional members of the movement were injured.

Hamas called the incident "a precedent," saying only Israel had conducted such attacks on funerals in the past. The movement claimed that the shooting aimed to "sabotage" civil peace among Palestinians in Lebanon and to tamper with the security in southern Lebanon in general "when Lebanon is witnessing an economic and social crisis and is being targeted by Israeli security projects."

The movement additionally claimed that the attack was "entirely in service" of Israel, and called on Fatah and all the Palestinian, Lebanese and Islamic factions to condemn the attack.