The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

Aide to Iran's Khamenei visits family of woman killed in custody -media

Mahsa Amini, 22, from Iran's Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and died after her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police for "unsuitable attire," sparking nationwide anger.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 16:01
A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022. (photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)
A newspaper with a cover picture of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by Iranian morality police is seen in Tehran, Iran, September 18, 2022.
(photo credit: MAJID ASGARIPOUR/WANA/REUTERS)

An aide to Iran's supreme leader paid condolences to the family of a woman whose death in police custody has sparked days of protests and promised their rights would not be ignored, Iranian media said on Tuesday, in an apparent effort to defuse tensions.

Mahsa Amini, 22, from Iran's Kurdistan province, fell into a coma and died after her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police for "unsuitable attire," sparking nationwide anger and demonstrations against the authorities in numerous areas, including the capital.

The protests spread on Monday, with the most intense in the Kurdish region. Kurdish human rights group Hengaw said three people were killed there on Monday when security forces opened fire, revising down a previous tally of five dead.

Reuters could not independently verify the report, and there was no official confirmation of the fatalities.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's representative in the Kurdistan province, Abdolreza Pourzahabi, paid a two-hour visit to Amini's family home on Monday, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said, citing comments from Pourzahabi that were also reported by the state news agency. 

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA VIA REUTERS) A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. (credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)

"I don't think this is an existential challenge to the regime ... because the system in Iran has a monopoly of force, a well-honed security strategy that it is already implementing."

Sanam Vakil of the Chatham House think tank 

Pourzahabi told Amini's family "all institutions will take action to defend the rights that were violated" and that he was sure Khamenei was "also affected and pained" by her death.

"I hope that with this sympathy and your family’s good faith, the trauma that has been suffered in the society will be corrected," Pourzahabi said he told the family.

"As I promised to the family of Ms. Amini, I will also follow up the issue of her death until the final result."

The police have said Amini fell ill as she waited with other women held by the morality police, who enforce strict rules in the Islamic Republic requiring women to cover their hair and wear loose-fitting clothes in public.

But her father has repeatedly said his daughter had no health problems, adding that she had suffered bruises to her legs. He held the police responsible for her death.

In the nationwide condemnations of Amini's death, the Persian hashtag #MahsaAmini has reached over 3 million Twitter mentions.

Videos posted on social media have shown demonstrations in numerous cities, with women waving their headscarves and protesters facing off with security forces. 

Protesters marched through Tehran's Grand Bazaar on Monday chanting "Mahsa Amini, Rest in Peace," according to a video posted by the widely-followed 1500tasvir Twitter account, which publishes footage it says it receives from the public.

In one large protest in Tehran, a crowd of demonstrators wearing black shouted "Oh the day when we will be armed," according to another video posted by 1500tasvir overnight. 

Reuters has been unable to verify the videos.

Sanam Vakil of the Chatham House think tank said the protests speak to "a deep sense of popular anger, directly connected to the very tragic death of Mahsa Amini, but also shed light on the groundswell of issues that ordinary Iranians face every day related to security, freedom."

Though the protests were significant, she added: "I don't think this is an existential challenge to the regime ... because the system in Iran has a monopoly of force, a well-honed security strategy that it is already implementing." 

Arrests made in Iran

The governor of Tehran accused protesters of assaulting police and destroying public property during the protests. In the northern province of Gilan, police arrested 22 people for destroying public property, the deputy police commander said. 

In the Kurdish region of northwestern Iran, the rights organization Hengaw said there were protests in 13 cities on Monday and that 250 people had been arrested.

Hengaw gave the names of three people who it said had been killed during protests in three different cities, including Amini's hometown of Saqez. Hengaw said a person previously identified as dead was in fact wounded.

The United States on Monday demanded accountability, saying Amini died "after injuries sustained while in police custody for wearing an 'improper' hijab." France also condemned her arrest, "and the violence that caused her death."

On Monday, the Tehran police commander described her death as an "unfortunate" incident, while rejecting what he said were "cowardly accusations" against the police.



Tags Iran kurds Tehran kurdistan hijab iran protests Islamic Republic
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
2

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

Israel’s inflation rate and Consumer Price Index both fell in August

SCENES FROM Tel Aviv: Shopping at the Carmel market.
5

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by