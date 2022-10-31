The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Iranian teen girl beaten to death by police for tearing Khomeini's photo - report

Protests continued across Iran on Monday as Iranian forces continued their crackdown on protesters.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: OCTOBER 31, 2022 16:20

Updated: OCTOBER 31, 2022 16:59
Thousands of Iranians head to Mahsa Amini's grave in Saqqez, October 26, 2022 (photo credit: 1500tasvir)
Thousands of Iranians head to Mahsa Amini's grave in Saqqez, October 26, 2022
(photo credit: 1500tasvir)

An Iranian girl in middle school was beaten to death after police officers found a torn-up photo of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ruhollah Khomeini in one of her schoolbooks, local news outlet in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province Haalvsh reported on Sunday night.

The girl, identified as Parmis Hamnava, was at her school in Iranshahr in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province when security forces entered the school in order to search the books of the students, discovering the torn-up photo in Hamnava's textbook. According to Haalvsh, security forces severely beat Hamnava in front of the other students and she later died of her wounds in the hospital. The incident reportedly took place last week.

The security forces reportedly forced Hamnava's family and teachers to promise that they would not speak to the press about the incident before handing over her body to them to bury.

The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency rejected the report, claiming that there was no such student in the Iranian education system and that no students were killed in Iranshahr.

Protests at Tabriz University of Medical Sciences in northwestern Iran, October 31, 2022 (Credit: 1500Tasvir)

Amid the largescale protests that have swept Iran in the past six weeks, Iranian forces have violently cracked down on protesters in Sistan and Baluchestan, especially in Zahedan, located north of Iranshahr. Dozens of protesters have reportedly been killed by Iranian forces in recent weeks in Zahedan.

A number of teenagers have been killed amid the protests, with multiple cases of teenage protesters beaten severely or even to death by security forces reported throughout Iran.

Students across Iran continue to protest

Students across Iran continued protesting on Monday, as Iran indicted over a thousand protesters, with many already receiving prison sentences or even the death sentence. The charges placed against the arrested protesters included assaulting security forces and setting fire to public property.

Many students also received text messages informing them that they were expelled or suspended from their universities due to their participation in protests and banning them from entering university property. Slogans and signs against the suspensions were seen at a number of student protests on Monday.

"If students are suspended, the university will be closed," chanted students at the Amirkabir University of Technology in Tehran in footage shared on social media.

Students at Beheshti University were seen in footage shared online chanting "Freedom, freedom, freedom."

On Sunday, at Al-Zahra University in Tehran, female students chanted "I will kill, I will kill, whoever killed my sister."

Family and friends also marked the funerals and the 40th day of mourning for a number of protesters, including one named Irfan Khazai and a 16-year-old named Sarina Saedi. At Khazai's grave, protesters chanted "death to the dictator," according to footage shared by the 1500tasvir account.

At Saedi's grave, protesters chanted "Kurdistan, Kurdistan, the graveyard of fascists," according to footage shared by the Hengaw Human Rights Organization.

On Saturday, IRGC commander-in-chief Hossein Salami warned that "today is the end of the riots" and told students not to go out to the streets anymore.

Salami blamed the US and Israel for the riots and claimed that protesting students were being influenced by them.



Tags Iran protests iranian news iran protests iranian women Mahsa Amini
