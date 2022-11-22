Iran commander threatens to kidnap and enslave Netanyahu

The Iranian regime’s commander of the Revolutionary Guards in the province of Isfahan said on Sunday that the theocratic state seeks to kidnap Benjamin Netanyahu and bring him to the Islamic Republic as a slave.

Mojtaba Fada, the commander of Isfahan’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), told the Iranian regime-controlled Bahar News “The former prime minister of the Zionist regime hoped that the protests in Iran would lead him to travel to Tehran [in a post-protest, Mullah-free Iran], but God willing, the Islamic Republic will prevail [and quash the protests, once again taking charge of the country] and will frog march that prime minister to Iran wearing a leash and a slave collar."

Fada also urged the destruction of the Jewish state, stating "with the defeat of the child-murdering regime Israel."

The German-Iranian dissident Kazem Moussavi told the Jerusalem Post that Fada sought to conjure up an image of enslaving the prime minister.

Iranians burn a cloth in the likeness of the U.S. flag and an image of Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a protest marking the annual al-Quds Day (Jerusalem Day) on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran June 8, 2018. (credit: TASNIM NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

The US government sanctioned the IRGC as a foreign terrorist organization. The IRGC-linked paper Tasnim News Agency also reported on Fada’s tirade against the prime ministers.

Ongoing Iran protests

Fada delivered his remarks at a funeral in Isfahan for the “martyrs” of the Islamic Republic who died while smashing the ongoing protests against the totalitarian regime. Moussavi said that Fada is also using martyrs to worship the dead Iranian forces who fought for Bashar Assad's Syrian regime.

Banafsheh Zand, an Iranian-American expert on the Islamic Republic, told the Post that "The Khomeinist regime has a pattern of making physical and assassination threats against world leaders; in other words, anyone who dares to take issue with Tehran's brazen terrorism and violent methodology publicly, ends up getting that exact type of threat issued to them by the Khomeinist authority."

"In recent weeks, Robert Malley who himself had been desperate for Tehran's leaders to sign a second nuclear agreement, broke down and admitted that the regime's assassination threats against US government officials were not only unacceptable but made going forward with any accord impossible. As we've seen in other instances, they have no compunction in taking hostages from other countries, in order to use them as blackmail bargaining chips in negotiations."

"Though for the past four-plus decades, most world leaders and international bodies such as the UN, have willfully turned a blind eye to the criminality of the Islamic regime, now it is becoming more and more inescapable," declared Zand.

Moussavi took the German city of Freiburg to task for its twin city partnership with Isfahan. He said Freiburg has had a partnership “with the Mullah administration in Isfahan for years, supposedly to enable dialogue and cooperation with Isfahaners. However, their protest for ‘ Women, Life, Freedom’ was brutally suppressed by the Isfahan Revolutionary Guard under the command of the antisemite Mojtaba Fada.”

Moussavi added that “Freiburg Mayor Martin Horn vehemently defends the Freiburg appeasement town partnership with Isfahan, even under the conditions of the Mullah dictatorship.”

The Post sent a press query to Horn. The Isfahan regime every year promotes al-Quds day in the metropolis that urges the destruction of the Jewish state.

Freiburg is the only German city to have a partnership with an Iranian city. The German city Weimer refused to partner with the Iranian city Shiraz because the Iranian municipal delegation would not visit the memorial at the concentration camp Buchenwald.

Writing in the local newspaper, the Badische Zeitung, in Freiburg on November, 8, Frank Zimmermann called for an end to the partnership. The Jupi party is the only political party in the Freiburg city council that urged Horn to “take a clear stance against the authoritarian rulers in Iran” and pull the plug on the partnership.

The Green party, the Alternative for Germany, the Christian Democratic Union, the Social Democrats and the Free Liberal party all support the partnership.

The commissioner tasked with fighting antisemitism in Freiburg, Michael Blume, was cited on the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s list of the top ten worst outbreaks of antisemitism in 2021 in part for his failure to urge Horn to end the partnership. Blume has refused to comment on the partnership or condemn Isfahan's antisemitism. Fada also told Bahar News that the regime's security forces in Isfahan arrested six people who sought to challenge the regime.

The Washington DC-based Institute for the Study of War wrote: “Fada similarly promised a firm response to unrest ‘at the slightest hint from the [supreme] leader,’ likely referencing Khamenei’s November 19 speech. The unit published a statement announcing the arrest of a 'terrorist team’ that had killed security personnel in Esfahan Province and possessed firearms and hand-made bombs on the same day.” The Post's news gathering over the years has revealed that the clerical regime frequently terms demonstrators as "terrorists" or "rioters."