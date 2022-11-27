The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami headed to southwest Iran this weekend to view in person the problems the regime has faced in its Sistan-Balochistan province. This is particularly the case in Zahedan, a city that Salami visited.

Unrest there has claimed the lives of members of the security forces and Iran’s regime has responded by massacring people. However, the regime doesn’t just want to massacre, it wants to try to speak to the locals and turn a corner of the two-month-long protests.

Towards that end, Salami went down to Balochistan and gave a speech in which he tried to embrace Sunnis and Shi’ites, and to speak about the land as having a “spirit of unity” that is flowing throughout Iran. This is largely an illusion because people in Balochistan are angry. Like the Kurds, they feel disenfranchised by the regime.

Iran has done a brutal crackdown already on the Kurdistan region, where the protests began two months ago. Iran has also fired rockets and used drones to attack Kurdish opposition groups in Iraq. Iran claims that these groups traffic weapons across the border.

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022 (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The situation in southwest Iran is more complex.

In that area, there are long-simmering tensions and also groups that oppose the regime. Across the border in Pakistan, the region of Balochistan is also one that has a history of opposing the Pakistan government. This is because Iranian and Pakistan rule has been imposed on this region, populated by minorities.

Salami used his visit to discuss enemies and to talk about unity. He tried to portray the region as having played a role in fighting alongside their other Iranian brothers during the war against Iraq in the 1980s. Salami slammed the “Zionist” regime and claimed Israel would collapse. “We are determined against them. We will definitely turn this new battle scene, this huge sedition scene, and this world war into a burial ground for the policies of America, Israel and its allies,” he said.

The visit of Salami and his speech shows how the regime is trying to shift the narrative on the protests and that it is increasingly relying on the IRGC to try to either put down the protests or explain to the people why they should support the regime. The problem for the regime is that its playbook has been the same for decades. It blames the US and Israel. However, it is unclear if the average people still buy this propaganda.