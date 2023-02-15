The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

US shot down an Iranian drone in broad daylight in Syria - analysis

This drone stands out because it was conducting surveillance. Is Iran thinking that it can send “objects” over US bases and outposts like China did with a balloon?

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2023 22:20
A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021 (photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)
A drone is seen during an Iranian Army exercise dubbed 'Zulfiqar 1400', in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman, Iran, in this picture obtained on November 7, 2021
(photo credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA/REUTERS)

The US said it shot down an Iranian-manufactured drone in Syria on Tuesday. According to US Central Command, “On February 14th, at approximately 2:30 PM local time, US forces in Syria engaged and shot down an Iranian-manufactured UAV attempting to conduct reconnaissance of Mission Support Site Conoco, a patrol base in northeast Syria.”

This is not the first time the US has had to contend with Iranian drone threats. Over the last several years, Iran has increasingly used drones and rockets to target US forces in Iraq and in Syria, with a special focus on the latter. The Tuesday incident stands out though – it occurred during daylight hours.

One analyst who describes themselves as an “Iranian-American, OSINT” expert, noted that “the drone shot... was very likely Yazdan.” The analyst, who goes by the name “Mehdi H” online, noted that “this hand-launched UAV was first unveiled in the Iranian Army day parade on April 18, 2022...Iranian Army used Yazdan UAV in the International Armies competition in Kazakhstan on Aug 2021.

Yazdan range is reportedly 40 km. Iran has also developed a VTOL version of the Yazdan UAV (quadcopter configuration) which was used in the Iranian Army UAV exercise on Aug 2022,” they added.

This incident wasn’t ignored. Stars and Stripes, quoting Jeremy Binnie, an analyst at the defense intelligence firm Janes, noted that “The drone appeared to be a short-range surveillance aircraft hand-launched by forces nearby.”

A drone flies during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS) A drone flies during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022. (credit: IRANIAN ARMY/WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

Why does this Iranian drone incident stand out?

This drone stands out because it was conducting surveillance – not doing the usual Iranian drone activity of using kamikaze drones to target US forces and outposts, like it did in January at the Tanf garrison in Syria. Another Iranian drone was downed in Iraq by the US in September.

The Tuesday incident comes at a time when there is increased focus on Iran sending drones to Russia in its invasion of and war against Ukraine. This means that the surveillance drone could be a message to US forces – otherwise why fly it in the day in an area the US will obviously see it?

The US has several hundred troops in eastern Syria, supporting the anti-ISIS mission of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Iranian militias and proxies based near the Euphrates river have often targeted US forces in eastern Syria, especially in the Conoco and Omar field areas.

The surveillance drone flagrantly flying in daylight comes as well after China allegedly floated a large spy balloon over the US, after the US said it downed “objects” over the US and Canada in the last weeks. Is Iran thinking that it, too, can send “objects” over US bases and outposts?

Countering drone threats is an increasing priority in the region overall.

Companies that produce defense tech to identify and counter drones – or what are called UAS threats – are increasingly showing off their new technology at forums, such as the IDEX international defense exhibition that runs from February 20-24 in the UAE.

That means that all sorts of methods may be on display for the detection, tracking, identification of drones for states to acquire and counter threats made against them – like drones and unidentified aerial phenomena.

New technology could involve using lasers or microwave systems to counter drones, which can also be jammed or shot down with guns, missiles and even downed using other drones. In some cases, rifles can be used to shoot down drones, such as the precision fire Smart Shooter system. In other cases, countries may scramble jets or helicopters to counter drone threats.

Securing the airspace against these threats is an increasing issue; the US learned this in Iraq and Syria. The Iranian drone threat is now well known, as are its smuggling networks and nefarious methods used to try to export the technology around the region and to Russia.

This week, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi visited China, likely looking for investment opportunities for his country’s drone programs. In addition, Iranian weapons shipments to Yemen have been intercepted recently.

This also all comes as Central Command and Israel have been doing joint drills, including Juniper Oak, which concluded recently, and Juniper Falcon. 



Tags Iran Syria Spy drone Spy Balloons
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by