Are there new Iranian-backed attacks on US forces in Syria? - analysis

Iran’s pro-government media said on Thursday that a US base at the Conoco gas facility and near the Omar oil field in eastern Syria was targeted by a “heavy rocket attack.”

The attack took place on Wednesday apparently. This would be the latest claim of an attack on the US in Syria. Over the last two years, pro-Iranian groups in Syria and Iraq have targeted US forces. The US has also retaliated with air strikes to these attacks. The fact that Iranian media highlighted the attack, illustrates their desire to send a message and threat to the US in Syria. The US reportedly maintains posts at a place called Green Village near Omar field and also at Conoco, on both sides of the Khabur river.

Iran’s report relied on a Russian report about the strike on Omar field and the US facility near it. The US backs the Syrian Democratic Forces in Syria in the conflict with ISIS. US forces have been operating in Syria for five years. The US also has a garrison at Tanf near the Syria-Jordan-Iraq border area. While the US officially only has several hundred soldiers in Syria the small numbers nevertheless have a major influence aiding the SDF against ISIS and securing eastern Syria to provide stability. The US has sent armored vehicles to Syria as well and US Central Command recently highlighted new training with the SDF.

According to DeirEzzor24, Iranian militias stationed on the outskirts of al-Mayadin fired rockets at the Omar oil field base of the Coalition forces.

Al-Mayadin near the Euphrates river, downstream from Deir Ezzor, is known as a pro-Iranian base camp for pro-Iran forces in the area. Pro-Iran forces also maintain areas in Albukamal and the Imam Ali base near the border with Iraq.

Rocket fired by Iran-backed groups towards base hosting US forces in northeastern Syria, January 5, 2022 (credit: Courtesy/Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve)

Proxies in other countries

Iran has proxies in Iraq and Syria and moves weapons to Hezbollah via Syria. An airstrike on Damascus airport recently was reported by foreign media as possibly targeting weapons transfers by Iran to Syria. Iran is an ally of the Syrian regime. The Syrian regime recently held high-level meetings with the UAE and also with Russia and Turkey.

Iran is commemorating the two-year anniversary of the US drone strike which killed IRGC Quds Force head Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi Kataib Hezbollah leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. Iran wants revenge for those killings. It’s possible the reports about the attack in Syria are part of a message or symbolic attack and threat against the US in Syria.

The US also has forces in northern Iraq in Erbil and the US is building a large consulate in Erbil. Iran has previously targeted US forces in northern Iraq and also at the Al-Asad base and in Baghdad near the airport and US embassy. Those attacks reached a peak in 2019-2021. Iran has now shifted focus to Syria.

According to the report of Tasnim and Russia’s Sputnik news agency, “unknown persons targeted the base with a number of rockets and all of them that were fired hit the American base in the Al-Omar oil field.”

This is like one of those reports where the mafia says “it would be a shame if something happened to your shop,” when it is the mafia targeting the shop. Iran’s media says “explosions” were seen in the Al-Omar field area and that US “helicopters and drones” were flown after the incident. The report also says the incident took place Wednesday at Concoco field in eastern Syria. That is an important energy facility.

“These sources announced that the said military base was the target of the strongest rocket attack and as a result, it caused a fire at the base. There is also a strong possibility that a number of American soldiers were also injured in this attack,” the report says.

US Central Command on Wednesday said that two rockets had targeted coalition forces in northeast Syria. Those rockets had been fired around 9 a.m. near Conoco. “

The attack resulted in no injuries or damage to the base or coalition property,” the statement read, according to Rudaw media, adding that the “Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) visited the rocket origin site and found a third unfired rocket.”

It remains unclear if the attack Iran bragged about on Thursday is actually an escalation beyond what was known on Wednesday. Overall the Iranian media appears to be hinting at more attacks to come and that Iran has the capability to fire numerous rockets at US forces. It is bragging about the attack this week in this context.

Last year on January 1, 2022, Iranian 107mm rockets were also found aimed at Omar field and rockets were fired at the Conoco base area. This appears to be similar to the event this year.