The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Middle East Iran News

IRGC praises ‘expulsion’ of critical media from London - analysis

The IRGC has tried to threaten media that is critical of Iran and Tehran apparently sees this as an achievement, even amid Iran’s other setbacks.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2023 15:18
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami speaks during a parliament meeting in Tehran, Iran, January 22, 2023. (photo credit: Iranian Parliament website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander-in-Chief Major General Hossein Salami speaks during a parliament meeting in Tehran, Iran, January 22, 2023.
(photo credit: Iranian Parliament website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami praised reports that Iran International TV, a media organization, had moved operations from London to the US.

The IRGC has tried to threaten media that is critical of Iran and Tehran apparently sees this as an achievement, even amid Iran’s other setbacks.

Iran International noted recently its own “announcement by Iran International TV that about shifting studio operations to Washington DC over Islamic Republic’s threats have solicited worldwide reactions. After a significant escalation in state-backed threats from Iran and advice from the Metropolitan Police, Iran International TV announced February 18 that it has reluctantly closed its London studios and moved broadcasting to Washington DC.” 

The BBC noted over the weekend that “independent TV network Iran International is suspending its operations in the UK because of threats against its London-based journalists.” Iran has praised this and is seeing it as a success apparently. 

The IRGC head was quoted in pro-regime Tasnim media as saying that “this evil media spreading seditious lies and slander” had left London. The headline of the Iranian pro-regime media bashed the critical media as “agents.” Clearly, this shows how important Iran’s regime thinks Iran International is and also how it is afraid of any critical voices abroad.  

Hossein Salami. (credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZI/ REUTERS)Hossein Salami. (credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZI/ REUTERS)

According to the IRGC chief, the West is mobilizing against Iran on many fronts. He claimed that the West was involved in a war against “Islam” and claimed that the West had even installed Saddam Hussein back in the 1970s in order to wage war against the Islamic regime in Tehran in the 1980s.

Salami claimed the West uses “blockade and embargo were also part of the enemy's reserves, which brought the entire intelligence and legal system of the enemy and all international institutions and media powers to the stage to win in this field, and it failed again, and now that the enemy has become desperate everywhere, he has joined the arms of oppositions who are not even worth mentioning.” 

This rambling sentence basically means that Iran believes the West first used sanctions and now is working with opposition groups.

Opposition groups in Iran and Tehran's conflicts with the West

Iran has faced six months of protests internally over the killing of a woman by police. In the conspiracy-centric world of the regime, the West is seen as wanting to keep Iran “backward, poor and desperate.” Iran boasts it has been able to overcome this Western attempt and that it has developed its own industries. Iran is also sending drones to Russia and is working increasingly closely with China.

Apparently, Iran is also focusing efforts against dissidents in the West. This includes actual plots and attacks on opposition figures, attempted kidnapping and attempts to infiltrate western countries with IRGC-trained assassins and others. Targeting media is one of the new playing fields. Iran has in the past kidnapped and targeted media figures in Iraq and Lebanon. The goal of Iran is to use these other means to weaken opposition.  



Tags Iran United Kingdom sanctions media journalism iran protests IRGC
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman from Poland claims to be missing toddler Madeleine McCann

FILE PHOTO: Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, attends a news conference at the launch of her book in London May 12, 2011
2

A baby girl was born with a 6 cm tail – and it kept growing

Illustrative image of a newborn baby
3

Russian bomber jets intercepted over Alaska by US air defense systems

Russian Air Force, RF-81719, Sukhoi Su-35S
4

Russia's Northern Fleet deploys with nukes in first since Cold War - report

The frigate "Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov" as part of a detachment of ships of the Northern Fleet during the transition from Severomorsk to Kronstadt to participate in the Main Naval Parade.
5

The quietest place on earth will drive you insane

Radio frequency anechoic chamber, Antennas Research Group, Democritus University of Thrace, Greece. The interior surfaces are covered with pyramidal Radiation Absorbent Material (RAM) which are made of rubberized foam impregnated with mixtures of carbon and iron.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by