Bennett: World must hold Iran accountable for nuclear violations

“I expect global powers to hold [Iran] accountable, to bring them to the UN Security Council. That would be the peaceful route,” Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 12, 2021 10:08
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Jerusalem, October 10, 2021. (photo credit: YOAV DAVIDKOVITZ / POOL)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Jerusalem, October 10, 2021.
(photo credit: YOAV DAVIDKOVITZ / POOL)
The world must take Iran to task for violating its nuclear commitments, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the 10th annual Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference on Tuesday.
Bennett said that Iran is “blatantly violating” its commitments to the International Atomic Energy Agency: “I’m not even talking about the [2015 Iran nuclear deal] – these are very fundamental commitments.”
In discussions with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Bennett said he told them to take action against Iran.
Israel is “not going to wait,” he said.
Angela Merkel and Naftali Bennett during the former's visit to Israel on October 10, 2021. (credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
“I expect global powers to hold [Iran] accountable, to bring them to the UN Security Council. That would be the peaceful route,” Bennett said.
“There are other routes,” he added, “but that is the right thing to do, and we are going to continue pursuing that over the coming weeks and months.”
Bennett said that Israel shares four major challenges with the broader world, which it can play a special role in addressing.
The first is the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are on the way out of the Delta wave without one day of closure, a remarkable feat,” Bennett said.
Israel is also working on ways to handle the pandemic when it ebbs, in between waves, and how to respond to variants that may be resistant to the currently available vaccines.
The next challenge Bennett mentioned is political polarization, which he called “devastating” and said has impacted many countries around the world, in which people are in an “echo chamber, everyone reinforced in their preexisting opinions.”
Bennett expressed pride in his “eclectic” coalition and said he sees value in “ongoing tension, debate, friction” between different political camps to find the right answers to benefit Israel’s citizens.
He pointed to three dominant ideological forces in Israel: The national force, which roughly corresponds to the Right, the humanistic-global approach, which is the Left, and the religious approach.
“We need all three vectors… I wouldn’t want an Israel without a left wing,” he stated. “I clearly feel differently from them on a lot of issues, but I want that counter-debate. I am proud to lead a government that's there… that is committed to all of its citizens.”
“For that to happen, there needs to be real dialogue. Not only talking but also a novel thing in Israel: listening,” Bennett quipped.
Another challenge Israel is uniquely equipped to face is Islamic terror, being “quite literally surrounded by the worst terror groups in the world,” Bennett said, and the fourth and final is climate change.
The prime minister encouraged Israelis with technological know-how to “use the brainpower here to save the world. That’s a better mission than increasing the number of eyeballs watching an ad, which we’re quite good at in Israel.”


Tags Iran Naftali Bennett Iran Deal iran nuclear
