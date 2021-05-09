The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iranian man ironically catches fire while burning an Israeli flag - Watch

A video shows the man lifting a burning Israeli flag and attempting to wave it, before a sudden burst of wind causes the fire to quickly spread down the pole and to his clothes.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
MAY 9, 2021 17:46
People shout slogans against Israel while burning a makeshift Israeli flag during a protest against Trump's Jerusalem declaration, in front of the Syndicate of Journalists in Cairo, Egypt December 7, 2017. (photo credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)
People shout slogans against Israel while burning a makeshift Israeli flag during a protest against Trump's Jerusalem declaration, in front of the Syndicate of Journalists in Cairo, Egypt December 7, 2017.
(photo credit: MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY/REUTERS)
A video of a man in Iran ironically catching fire after attempting to burn an Israeli flag circulated on Arab social media on Sunday.

The video shows the man lifting a burning Israeli flag and attempting to wave it, before a sudden burst of wind causes the fire to quickly spread down the pole and to his clothes. The man responds by dropping the flag and running frantically - hopefully to a nearby pool.
According to Arab media that shared the video, the incident took place during a Quds Day protest held in Iran. Other people on the scene can be seen holding Palestinian flags.
Last year, Germany outlawed the burning of all foreign flags within its borders, following the burning of an Israeli flag during an antisemitic rally in Berlin. In Iran, however, burning Israeli flags is somewhat of a traditional activity and is often done during national celebrations or during mass protests relating to Israeli or US policies.
Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad, known for her anti-regime rhetoric, also shared the video on Twitter, noting that the phenomenon is not as popular as one would guess by watching these kinds of videos. 
"Authorities in the Islamic Republic attempted to burn the Israeli flag, as they usually do. But this time, karma got them and they ended up burning themselves," she wrote.
"Meanwhile unlike the regime, ordinary Iranians increasingly refuse to burn or walk on Israeli and American flags," she added.

Alinejad has made headlines before for criticizing authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the execution of Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari.
On Wednesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commander, Maj.-Gen. Hossein Salami gave an interview to Iranian TV ahead of Jerusalem Day, celebrated in Israel on Monday, and said that Israel’s “security” has been eroded and its safety “bubble” burst in the last few months.
Salami 's comments came amid high tensions in Jerusalem following the month of Ramadan, which Iran has used to encourage regional instability and terrorism.
Over 100 Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli security forces in Jerusalem on Saturday night and Sunday morning, amid violent riots throughout the capital and the West Bank, fueled by tensions surrounding planned evictions in east Jerusalem.
Security forces have said that they will be sending additional reinforcements to Jerusalem ahead of Jerusalem Day, usually celebrated throughout the capital and attended by thousands of people. On the backdrop of the recent surge of violence in the capital, Israel Police senior officials have urged that some of the planned activities change in order to avoid clashes between Jews and Muslims in the Old City.
However, as of Sunday afternoon, all scheduled events for Monday in Jerusalem will take place as originally planned.

Seth J. Frantzman contributed to this report.


Tags Iran israeli flag burning Israeli flag
