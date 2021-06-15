The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ra’am leader Abbas on Jerusalem flag march: we’re against any provocation

Meretz MK Yair Golan calls for ‘madness’ of flag march to be canceled. Parade will proceed through the Old City of Jerusalem and the Arab market between the Jewish and Muslim Quarters

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 15, 2021 12:20
RA’AM PARTY head Mansour Abbas speaks after signing the coalition agreement in Ramat Gan last week. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
RA’AM PARTY head Mansour Abbas speaks after signing the coalition agreement in Ramat Gan last week.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
 The head of the Ra’am Party MK Mansour Abbas said his party, a coalition partner, was “opposed to any provocation” in reference to the flag march which will proceed through the Old City of Jerusalem and called on the police to act carefully. 
The march will stop outside the Damascus Gate for dancing and proceed through outside the Old City walls to the Jaffa Gate where it will wind through the Arab market between the Jewish and Muslim Quarters and into the Western Wall plaza. 
The march is staged by nationalist right-wing and religious organizations and marchers frequently chant anti-Arab slogans during the procession through the Muslim Quarter in normal years. 
“We are against any action which is a provocation and doesn’t draw people close. Anyone who watches and has watched this march knows what its purpose is,” said Abbas on 103FM, but did not call for the event to be canceled.
“I hope that the police and authorities will behave with wisdom and will know how to prevent any escalation and any provocation, any friction and any incitement.”
He noted that events in Jerusalem “have consequences for the whole region,” an allusion to the attack on Israel by Hamas in Gaza last month amid tensions around Jerusalem and the severe inter-communal violence within in Israel that took place at the same time. 
Meretz MK Yair Golan, whose party is also a coalition partner, called outright for the march to be canceled. 
“It’s not just the flag march, there will be more nationalistic initiatives whose only goal is to create a war of Gog and Magog,” tweeted Golan. 
“A handful of disturbed people led by [far-right MK Itamar] Ben-Gvir and [Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel] Smotrich will try to set the region on fire. The fate of Israel will be determined by a sane majority or by a crazy minority. 
“I call on the commander of the IDF Southern Command and the commander of the IDF Judea and Samaria Division not to approve of this madness.”
The police announced on Tuesday morning that it had completed preparations for the march, with police personnel, border police and volunteers set to ensure public security. 
At least 2,000 police officers will be involved in the operation, alongside the border police and other forces. 
From 15:30, Haneviim, Devorah Haneviah, Heleni Hamalka, Sultan Suleiman, and Shivtei Yisrael streets will be closed in both directions, while Haim Bar Lev Street will be closed from 17:00.


