The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Lebanese government in ‘fantasy land’ amid crisis, UN envoy says

Western nations have offered aid in return for reforms, but Lebanon was without a permanent government for 13 months in the wake of the deadly August 2020 Beirut blast.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 12, 2021 12:06
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah carry a coffin of a person who was killed in violence in Beirut on Thursday, during their funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon (photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah carry a coffin of a person who was killed in violence in Beirut on Thursday, during their funeral in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon
(photo credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)
Lebanese government officials have no sense of urgency and are not taking responsibility for an economic crisis that has "brutally impoverished" the population, an independent United Nations envoy told Reuters in an interview.
"I'm very struck by the fact that this is a state that, if it is not failed yet, is failing and that the needs of the population are still not addressed," Olivier De Schutter, UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, said at the end of a two-week mission studying poverty in Lebanon.
"They are in a fantasy land," De Schutter said. "It doesn't bode well for the future of the country."
De Schutter met with top officials including nine ministers, the prime minister and parliament speaker during his visit.
An official source at Prime Minister's Najib Mikati's office did not comment on his view but pointed to the fact that Mikati had a productive meeting this week with another UN official, World Food Programme Executive Director David Beasley.
Leading businessman Najib Mikati gestures at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 26, 2021. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)Leading businessman Najib Mikati gestures at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon July 26, 2021. (credit: MOHAMED AZAKIR/REUTERS)
The United Nations says nearly three-quarters of the formerly middle-income nation's population now suffer from poverty, which has increased during an economic crisis rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement.
Banks imposed informal controls on withdrawals and the currency lost more than 90% of its value since 2019 in what the World Bank has labeled a "deliberate depression" and one of one of the worst financial crashes in the world since 1850.
"This is a huge country-wide loss of wealth that is almost unprecedented," De Schutter said, noting losses in Lebanon's banking sector, estimated in a 2020 government plan at around $83 billion, should be borne by bank shareholders and large depositors, not average people.
Western nations have offered aid in return for reforms, but Lebanon was without a permanent government for 13 months in the wake of the deadly August 2020 Beirut blast, and a new cabinet formed in September has not met in a month amid a political row.
De Schutter said he would recommend the immediate implementation of social protection programs held up for months, an increase to the minimum wage and a wealth tax to combat world-leading inequality rates.
His final report will be published in early 2022.
De Schutter said that, while Pope John Paul II once referred to Lebanon as a "message" of sectarian coexistence, it had since become "a warning for the world" on the outcomes of "a very unhealthy alliance between very wealthy businessmen and political elites."


Tags Lebanon United Nations economy crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israelis should vaccinate their children against COVID-19 - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel won’t stop NSO since it benefits from cyber ambiguity - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The cons of reopening the US consulate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

The Palestinians must acknowledge their role in the Holocaust - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

The immorality of confusing victims with villains - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by