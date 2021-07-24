The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinians accuse Hamas of storing weapons in residential areas

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip said that the explosion that killed 1 and injured 14 on Thursday took place in a warehouse used by Hamas for storing weapons.

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH  
JULY 24, 2021 16:59
PEOPLE GATHER at a Hamas-sponsored anti-Israel rally in Gaza last month. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
PEOPLE GATHER at a Hamas-sponsored anti-Israel rally in Gaza last month.
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)
Palestinian factions and human rights organizations have called on Hamas and other Palestinian terror groups to stop storing weapons in residential areas following another explosion that killed one person and injured 14 others last Thursday.
They also demanded a thorough investigation into the explosion in order to hold those responsible accountable.
Palestinians in the Gaza Strip said that the explosion took place in a warehouse used by Hamas for storing weapons.
Hamas said it has launched an investigation into the explosion, but has not provided any details. 
Thursday’s explosion occurred shortly after 8:00 am in a house located in the Al-Zawiya market area in the center of Gaza City. Palestinian sources said that Atta Ahmed Saqallah, 69, and 14 civilians were injured, including six children.
Medical sources at Dar Al-Shifa Hospital described the wounds of one of them as critical, according to the Palestinian Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights. The three-story house was partially destroyed, while the neighboring houses and shops were partially damaged, the center said in a statement. According to eyewitnesses, a fire broke out in the house before the explosion.
“Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights views the explosion incident with seriousness, as there have been repeated incidents of internal explosions in houses in overcrowded residential neighborhoods for various reasons in the past, which resulted in the killing of a number of civilians and the destruction of homes and public and private properties,” the statement read.
“Accordingly, Al-Mezan reiterates its call for a comprehensive and serious investigation into this incident and other similar events, to publish the results of the investigation publicly, and to take the necessary measures to ensure that it does not recur in order to preserve the lives and property of the citizens.”
The Palestinian NGO’s Network, an umbrella organization comprising 133 member organizations, also called for a “serious and transparent” investigation into the explosion. “The Network stresses the need to expedite the provision of all forms of assistance and support to those affected,” the group said. “It also stresses the need to announce the results of the investigation and to take serious measures to prevent such explosions from happening again.”
Palestinian writer Fadel Al-Manasfeh said that it was clear that Hamas chooses popular markets as a safe place for its warehouses of ammunition because it knows that Israel does not target such places. He said that Hamas was “confused” by the explosion because one of its weapons warehouses had been discovered. He also pointed out that a similar explosion took place in an open market in the Nuseirat refugee camp last year, killing more than 10 Palestinians and injuring dozens others.


