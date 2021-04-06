The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Turkey arrests admirals, student for criticism

Turkey on Monday detained 10 retired admirals after they openly criticized a canal project.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
APRIL 6, 2021 05:26
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of his ruling AK Party via video link in Ankara, Turkey March 4, 2021. (photo credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting of his ruling AK Party via video link in Ankara, Turkey March 4, 2021.
(photo credit: PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Turkey increased its crackdown on anyone who critiques the ruling party with a new round of arrests. This time it is targeting former admirals from the navy who expressed criticism about Turkey potentially building a new canal. 
Seems like a banal policy discussion, but in Turkey there is no critique permitted of anything the ruling party of Recep Tayyip Erdogan does, the country increasingly jails people for tweets and calls people “terrorists” for protests at universities. 
Turkey on Monday detained 10 retired admirals after they openly criticized a canal project, said France 24. The project is “dear to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a country where the hint of military insubordination raises the spectre of past coups.” The actual criticism is quite mild and the actual issue appears banal. 
“The official approval last month of plans to develop a 45-kilometre (28-mile) shipping lane in Istanbul comparable to the Panama or Suez canals has opened up debate about Turkey's commitment to the 1936 Montreux Convention,” the report reads. 
The admirals prefer a Turkey that is part of international agreements and follows them. Turkey has increasingly been threatening its neighbors in Greece and causing controversy with the US and NATO by acquiring Russian weapon systems.
It has also fueled conflict in Libya, Syria and Azerbaijan and used Syrian refugees as mercenaries. Increasingly any critique of Ankara’s drift toward authoritarianism, religious extremism and extremist rhetoric is treated as “terrorism” and people are arrested in Turkey even for tweets that are many years old.  
Turkey’s ruling AK Party controls most of the media in Turkey and the government uses the media as AK party mouthpieces, from TRT to Anadolu and other major media. This makes it difficult for any discussion in Turkey to include any critique of government policy. Turkey’s retired admirals had merely expressed concern about the country’s obligations to a convention. For that they may be imprisoned. 
This follows a New York Times Story that shed light on the plight of Turkish trainee pilots now sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 coup attempt they had no role in. The poor young men happened to be at a military base that was used by coup plotters, but didn’t take part and were merely trainees. For being in the same area as the coup plotters the young men are now all in prison for the rest of their lives. 
They were some of Turkey’s promising F-16 pilots, leading to questions about how many pilots the country now has. It appears who classes of trainees were imprisoned. Turkey has purged more than 150,000 people since the coup attempt and used the coup attempt as an excuse to go after Kurdish minorities, and attack gay rights protests, basically silencing everyone in the country.  
In another case Turkey detained a student from Canada’s Carleton University. He has been kept in prison for six months for a tweet he wrote seven years ago. Most western democracies are afraid to critique Ankara’s crackdowns and don’t stand by Turkish students who attend western universities. 
Even though those universities talk about democracy, they are often willing to look the other way when it comes to Ankara’s dictatorship. Western diplomats have often partnered with Turkey’s ruling party, some of them becoming lobbyists for it after ending their diplomatic career or during stints at think tanks between jobs. 
Former US diplomats during the Trump administration were key supporters of Ankara’s drive toward authoritarianism over the last decade, with some even openly supporting Turkish-backed extremists who have ethnically cleansed northern Syria of minorities. The ability of Ankara to reduce critique in the West is key to its ability to crack down on dissent. 
People are imprisoned in Turkey for minor criticism that might not land them in prison in China, Russia or Iran, leading to questions over where NATO-member Turkey is now one of the most authoritarian regimes in the world. 
One of NATO’s values used to be democracy, it is not entirely clear if Ankara’s continued role in NATO has meant a reduction in the alliance’s support for democracy. The detention of admirals, imprisonment of trainees and arresting students for tweets is the latest crackdown.  


Tags Turkey Erdogan Navy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's trial is a divided Israel's challenge - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
JJ Sussman

The ability to end the Haredi-secular conflict is within us - opinion

 By JJ SUSSMAN
Moshe Dann

Jewish studies just as important as secular studies - opinion

 By MOSHE DANN
Amotz Asa-El

Syria's civil war can only end with separation

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Baby in Iraq first human documented with three penises

Baby crying [Illustrative]
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine causes man's skin to peel off

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine/ Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Johnson & Johnson logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

US report reaffirms Jerusalem as Israel's capital, speaks of occupation

A general view of Jerusalem's Old City shows the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, in the foreground as the Dome of the Rock, located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, is seen in the background.
5

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by