Will Iran continue to threaten southern Syria after Deraa deal?

Russian forces entered the last rebel bastion in Syria's south, Deraa, according to reports . This “rebel” area had actually been retaken by the Syrian regime in the summer of 2018 after seven years of war.

However, simmering tensions between the parties since 2018 as well as the fact that the Syrian regime is weak and must rely on former rebels to secure the area, meant that control of Deraa was tenuous.

Deraa is the location of the start of the conflict: the Syrian rebellion in 2011, serving as a symbol of resistance. The southern Syria rebellion was always more moderate than extremists that emerged in Idlib and Raqqa. It also never received major foreign financial backing.

People walk past the main courthouse, which had been set on fire by demonstrators during protests demanding freedom and an end to corruption, in Deraa March 21, 2011. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED AL-HARIRI)

Turkey invaded northern Syria and co-opted the rebels there while ISIS destroyed the Syrian rebellion in eastern Syria and a US-backed coalition of mostly Kurdish fighters called the SDF defeated ISIS and took control of eastern Syria. Meanwhile, Russian and Iranian support for Damascus helped it retake swaths of the country by the end of 2018.

The fact that Deraa has once again become embroiled in rebellion this summer shows that the regime has not settled its core existential problems: the roles of Iran, Hezbollah and Russia are still paramount. The regime has laid siege to protesters in Deraa, which is not far from the Jordanian and Israeli borders.

Now, an agreement signed between the parties seems to imply that Russian military police will patrol certain areas, including Deraa. “The last rebel bastion in Syria's southwest under a deal that halted an Iranian-backed government offensive to retake the birthplace of the 2011 popular uprising, military and civilian sources said,” reads a Reuters report.

Who brokered the deal? According to the report, Russian military generals. This came after a bombardment of the rebels “by elite Fourth Division government forces.”

The fact that rebels held out for two months with practically no media coverage highlights how the Syrian regime is able to do whatever it wants because the West has no interest in Syria anymore. The US has left Afghanistan and promised it won’t do any more military interventions or “nation building.” This signals to the regime that rebels can be crushed wherever they are and that totalitarian and authoritarian regimes can always use force.

Despite the Biden administration talking about “human rights” when it came into office, the lack of interest in and tracking of southern Syria shows that there are few human rights in the Middle East. The US State Department on Wednesday condemned what it called "the Assad regime's ruthless assault on Deraa that has killed civilians and displaced thousands."

According to a Reuters report, “Russian troops hoisted the Russian and Syrian flags inside the Deraa al Balaad district, where the first peaceful protests against Assad family rule in 2011 broke out before security forces cracked down and the unrest morphed into civil war. Under the deal, local rebels began to hand over light weapons based on assurances that Russian military police would maintain patrols and checkpoints to bar Iranian-backed militias from entering, preventing feared reprisals, negotiators said.”

The role of Iran here is sensitive. Israel has opposed the Iranian entrenchment in Southern Syria and there have been tensions with Hezbollah’s repeated attempts to infiltrate near the Israeli border.

In 2018 Hezbollah sent a “killer drone” team to southern Syria near the Golan Heights to threaten Israel. Over the years, Israel has carried out airstrikes to reduce Iranian entrenchment in Syria. Still, Iran’s tentacles continue to grow. Although Iran may have minimized some of its IRGC forces, it continues to send advanced precision guided munitions to Hezbollah, as well as having bases with drones in Syria. In May, an Iranian drone flew into Israeli airspace and was shot down . A different Iranian drone was shot down in February 2018.

"It is a sad day to see the flag of the Russian occupier and the criminal regime in the cradle of the revolution that has seen tens of thousands die for its cause," said Abdallah Aba Zaid, a Deraa resident whose wife and four children died in a Russian air strike earlier in the war, according to Reuters.

Over the past few years, reports warned that Iran would be kept some 40 to 60km from the Israeli border. However, it’s unclear if that has transpired. Reuters notes that “under a Russian-orchestrated deal then, the Western-backed Dara'a rebels handed over heavy weapons but were allowed to continue their own administration of Dara'a al Balaad. Moscow also promised Israel and the United States in 2018 that it would restrain Iranian-backed militias from expanding their influence in the sensitive border region.

Thousands have been displaced by the fighting in southern Syria and the next step is unclear. Iran and Hezbollah may soon try to infiltrate the area which could increase tensions in the region, particularly between Israel and Hezbollah.

For years Israel has been concerned over the possibility of a multi-front war, including a conflict in the north along the Lebanese and Golan border with Syria. Iran will have to tread carefully.