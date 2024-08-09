Jerusalem Highlights: August 9 – August 15

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

Climb to the Muslala rooftop, on the eighth floor of the Clal Building, for an eco-festival. Bring plant cuttings to exchange with others, and clothes that need some sprucing up. A seamstress will be available to offer her services at a friendly price, and fresh juices will be sold. 97 Jaffa St. Register online at www.coing.co/JLM_Barutina/159564.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Attend a screening of Get the Land Back, directed by Elad Orenstein and Irmy Shik Blum. This funny, thoughtful hour-long documentary follows Blum’s efforts to reclaim a piece of land bought by his great-grandmother during the British Mandate.

The land, located in the West Bank, is currently used by Jewish Israelis who built a vineyard there. Will Blum, also a Jewish Israeli, successfully reclaim his family’s inheritance? ‘Village Scene,’ Victor Rabinovitch, painting (see Thurs.). (credit: Victor Rabinovitch)

9 p.m. In Hebrew. NIS 41 per ticket. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Rd. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Visit “Photographic Memory,” a new Sha’ananot Collective art exhibition with works by Miryam Adler, Shani Katz, Ruth Magal, Irit Makov, and Pnina Shalvi. On display at the Ahad Ha’am Gallery, 3 Ahad Ha’am St. (until Thursday, August 29). Weekday hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free.

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

Visit “Clay and Iron – Feminine and Masculine in African Cultures” at the Israel Museum, 11 Ruppin Blvd. Curator Yael Eshel will lead patrons through a Nigerian village as each member of it “comes to life” to share this unique culture.

10:30 a.m. In Hebrew; 45 minutes long. For children aged six and older. Free upon pre-registration.

Children are admitted to the museum for free until Tuesday, August 13. NIS 62 per adult. Call (02) 670-8811 to learn more and sign up.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Attend an English lecture to learn what really happened on Tisha B’Av, the day the Second Temple was destroyed. Lecturer Rivka Fishman, who is deeply familiar with Greek and Roman sources from that time, will discuss “Reactions to the Destruction of the Second Temple – Rebel, Restore, Replant, Retell” (in English).

Following her talk, Joe Uziel will discuss, in Hebrew, “From Destruction to Rebirth” in light of the new findings in the Old City. Uziel is the former head of excavations in the City of David.

Fishman’s talk is at 11:30 a.m.; Uziel’s is at 12:30 p.m. Beit Knesset Hatzvi, 14 Hovevi Zion St. Free. Sign up via www.hovevei.org.

✱ Enjoy an online English discussion between Prof. Ruth R. Wisse and Asael Abelman on the issue of “Unmasking the Fool.” Held as part of Beit Avi Chai’s series on “Learning from Literature in Times of Conflict,” the figure of the fool (tam) might open our eyes so that we may avoid troubles later on. Visit www.bac.org.il/en/videos/?videoID=20396 to view.

✱ If you’re curious about this topic, consider watching the 2003 Polish production Ubu król (Ubu Roi). This wonderful film – an adaptation of the 1896 play by Alfred Jarry and widely regarded as one of the heights of modern theater – is about a selfish fool who becomes a ruler. In Polish with English subtitles. Visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1PenTthIQI to view.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

Attend a performance of Oh My Electric Eye by Dana Haim Hafouta at Machol Shalem Dance House, 3 Haparsa St. Created for three dancers, the work explores the theme of an observer and the bodies-in-motion that are being seen. NIS 90 per ticket. Call 053-335-8210 to book.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

If your taste in film leans toward more daring works, consider attending a screening of Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn. This 2021 Romanian film, directed by Radu Jude, won the Golden Bear Award and stars Katia Pascariu as Emi Cilibiu, a teacher who made a private sex tape with her husband, only to have her spouse upload it online.

8 p.m. Screened in Romanian with Hebrew subtitles. 106 minutes. Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora St. NIS 30. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

✱ Attend a performance of The World of Yesterday (Die Welt von Gestern) at the Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus St. Based on the 1942 novel by Jewish-German writer Stefan Zweig and directed by Irina Gorelik, this theater production takes the audience deep into a world near its annihilation.

8 p.m. A Mikro Theater production. NIS 70 per ticket. Hebrew with Russian and Hebrew titles (best seen from row five). Call (02) 560-5755 to book. Patrons might visit an exhibition of paintings by Odesa-born artist Victor Rabinovitch before entering the hall (on view until the end of August).

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.