Jerusalem highlights: January 10-16

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 10

Visit “Daily Postcard from Jerusalem,” a new exhibition of works by cartoonist and illustrator Zeev Engelmayer at the Agripas 12 gallery. The daily postcard project is an ongoing commitment by Engelmayer to respond to current events in Israeli society, with an emphasis on the plight of the hostages held by Hamas. Engelmayer is also known as Shoshke, a character he often inhabits during public protests.

On display until Saturday, February 22. Hours: Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 11

Attend a solo concert by Lihi Toledano at the Yellow Submarine. The singer-songwriter moved many radio listeners with songs like “Dad” (her father is musician Avi Toledano) and “The Grey Suit.”

10 p.m. Standing-only performance. NIS 95 per ticket. 13 Harekavim Street. Call (02) 679-4040 to book.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 12

Watch Boogie Nights at Cinema by Sam Spiegel. This 1997 film deals with the porn industry during the 1970s. This is the decade that saw Deep Throat (1972) become a racy hit and other similar films, such as Behind the Green Door (1972) and The Devil in Miss Jones (1973).

This highly personal movie by Paul Anderson, who wrote and directed it, is an unusual and often painful look at the darker sides of the American Dream.

8 p.m. NIS 30. 3 Menora Street. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information.

MONDAY, JANUARY 13

Visit “Flammable Materials,” a group exhibition at the Museum on the Seam, curated by Shir Aloni Yaari. Visitors will view works by artists such as Chen Shapira, Gaston Zvi Ickowicz, and Mahmood Kaiss. The tragic events of the past year led the artists to explore the theme of fire and how it appears in Jewish culture – the eternal fire in the Temple in Jerusalem – and the torch-lighting ceremony of Israeli culture.

4 Heil Hahandasa Street. NIS 35 per ticket. Hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On display until Friday, May 30.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 14

Visit the Ramen Studio Jerusalem and eat some of the best Japanese food that Israel has to offer. For NIS 250 per person, patrons can enjoy a tataki starter (fish lightly seared over a flame); soup dumplings; ramen soup (miso, shoyu, or paitan); and mochi ice cream for dessert.

Chefs Moti Gordiyenko and Daniel Bitton host you in their home and share their passion for Japanese food, while you accompany your meal with Japanese beer (NIS 25) or American Coca-Cola (NIS 10).

7:30 p.m. Meals, which start at 7:30 p.m., are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with seating for eight to 15 patrons. Text 050-279-5234 to register.

Kosher, without a certificate. The exact location will be provided upon registration. Visit @the.ramen.studio on Instagram for more information.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15

Watch The Pill at the Jerusalem Cinematheque. Written by Nisim Aloni and directed by David Perlov, this 1972 black-and-white film features the great late actor Yossi Banai as Getz, a failed middle-aged singer who is the brother of Platiel (Avner Hizkiyahu, another great theater and film actor).

Platiel is a hypochondriac. Via a complex plot, his brother gets a pill that restores his youth and fulfills his dream of being a pop star.

Much like Aloni’s theater plays (Napoleon Dead or Alive), this film failed to gain wide commercial success when released. This is a highly unusual chance to see a rare artistic film made against all odds.

8 p.m. 11 Hebron Road. NIS 41 per ticket. Hebrew only. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16

Attend a performance of Franz Schubert’s Die schone Mullerin (The Fair Maid of the Mill) at the Israeli Schubertiade. This is the first Jerusalem show in a rich and varied program. Visit the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance to listen to baritone Samuel Hasselhorn and pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz perform this very well-known German lied (art song).

Written by Wilhelm Muller in 1821, the song-cycle is actually rather tragic, as it tells of a young man who is rejected by the woman he loves – the fair maid in the title – and drowns himself in the end.

Concerts usually focus on the more cheerful beginning of this story, like Wandering Is the Passion of the Miller (Das Wandern ist des Mullers Lust) and The Miller’s Flowers (Des Mullers Blumen).

Music historians point to religious poet Luise Hensel as the real-life fair maiden depicted in the art song.

7 p.m. at the Hebrew University’s Givat Ram Campus. NIS 70. Visit en.schubertiade.co.il to book.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.