Jerusalem highlights: January 17-23

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Watch Ghost Trail, a 2024 fictional film that depicts the efforts to bring Syrian war criminals to justice. This French- and Arabic-language film portrays two Syrian men – one is Harfaz, a former torturer and jailer for the Assad regime, played by Tawfeek Barhom; the other, Hamid, is his former victim, played by Adam Bessa.

The film, directed by Jonathan Millet, was inspired by the real history of the Sednaya prison and death camp north of Damascus. Barhom was nominated for the 2014 Ophir award for his role in the Israeli film A Borrowed Identity. This is a chance to see him in a major international production.

4 p.m. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Road. Shown with English and Hebrew subtitles. NIS 20 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

Attend a performance of the Stephen Horenstein Trio at Mazkeka, with Horenstein on alt flute, slide whistle, various saxophones, and folk instruments; Asaf Shchori on bass; and Haggai Fershtman on drums. Their performance aims to relieve the soul from the stresses and pain of the past year.

9:30 p.m. 3 Shoshan Street. Doors open at 9 p.m. NIS 50 per ticket. Call (02) 582-2090 to book. To arrange a discount, if needed, call Horenstein at 052-421-8624. ‘The Puppeteer’ (See Monday) (credit: Elad Larom)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

Watch Ten, a 2002 Iranian film that frankly discusses how women there are treated, which was banned in the Islamic Republic. The movie stars Mania Akbari as a taxi driver and follows her during 10 cab rides with different passengers who discuss their lives with her.

8 p.m. NIS 35. Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora Street. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information. Persian with Hebrew subtitles.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

See new paintings by Elad Larom in the new exhibition “Ba’al Hasulam,” at the Jerusalem Artists’ House. The works fuse AI and religious themes. Curated by Sally Haftel Naveh. The title of the exhibition refers to Rabbi Yehuda Ashlag and his famous 1953 work The Ladder (Hasulam), which is a highly original and detailed commentary on the Zohar. Meet Larom during a planned gallery noon talk (in Hebrew) next month on Saturday, February 22.

12 Shmuel Hanagid Street. Free. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

Attend a performance of Body, Space, and Rhythm as dancer Miriam Engel, cellist Maya Belsitzman, and percussionist Matan Ephrat transport patrons in an evening fusing body and sound.

7 p.m. NIS 115 to NIS 130 per ticket. Jerusalem Music Center, 3 Yemin Moshe Street. Call (02) 623-4347.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

Enjoy all the cocktails Baruch Bar has to offer for NIS 90 during its bottomless cocktail night.

2 Ma’alot Street. Hours: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Be sure to drink responsibly.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

Watch A Doll’s House, by Henrik Ibsen, performed by the Habima National Theater. The 1879 play portrays Nora (played by Shani Cohen), a strong woman who is married to Torvald (Yigal Sade), a wealthy but emotionally distant man with highly idealistic expectations. These include what is proper in society – especially when it concerns his wife.

Nora assumes a child-like gaiety to appease him, but unexpected events force this fable to end. The play is often lauded as a landmark in modern theater for its frank depictions of the stifling cost of marriage.

8:30 p.m. In Hebrew with English subtitles. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus Street. NIS 110 to NIS 220. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.