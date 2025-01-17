Jerusalem Post
Separator
Must
 
‘A Doll’s House’ (See Thursday) (photo credit: RADAY RUBINSTEIN)
‘A Doll’s House’ (See Thursday)
(photo credit: RADAY RUBINSTEIN)

Jerusalem highlights: January 17-23

By HAGAY HACOHEN   JANUARY 17, 2025 19:06

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17

Watch Ghost Trail, a 2024 fictional film that depicts the efforts to bring Syrian war criminals to justice. This French- and Arabic-language film portrays two Syrian men – one is Harfaz, a former torturer and jailer for the Assad regime, played by Tawfeek Barhom; the other, Hamid, is his former victim, played by Adam Bessa.

The film, directed by Jonathan Millet, was inspired by the real history of the Sednaya prison and death camp north of Damascus. Barhom was nominated for the 2014 Ophir award for his role in the Israeli film A Borrowed Identity. This is a chance to see him in a major international production. 

4 p.m. Jerusalem Cinematheque, 11 Hebron Road. Shown with English and Hebrew subtitles. NIS 20 per ticket. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 18

Attend a performance of the Stephen Horenstein Trio at Mazkeka, with Horenstein on alt flute, slide whistle, various saxophones, and folk instruments; Asaf Shchori on bass; and Haggai Fershtman on drums. Their performance aims to relieve the soul from the stresses and pain of the past year.

9:30 p.m. 3 Shoshan Street. Doors open at 9 p.m. NIS 50 per ticket. Call (02) 582-2090 to book. To arrange a discount, if needed, call Horenstein at 052-421-8624. 

‘The Puppeteer’ (See Monday) (credit: Elad Larom)
‘The Puppeteer’ (See Monday) (credit: Elad Larom)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 19

Watch Ten, a 2002 Iranian film that frankly discusses how women there are treated, which was banned in the Islamic Republic. The movie stars Mania Akbari as a taxi driver and follows her during 10 cab rides with different passengers who discuss their lives with her.

8 p.m. NIS 35. Cinema by Sam Spiegel, 3 Menora Street. Visit cinema.jsfs.co.il for more information. Persian with Hebrew subtitles.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20

See new paintings by Elad Larom in the new exhibition “Ba’al Hasulam,” at the Jerusalem Artists’ House. The works fuse AI and religious themes. Curated by Sally Haftel Naveh. The title of the exhibition refers to Rabbi Yehuda Ashlag and his famous 1953 work The Ladder (Hasulam), which is a highly original and detailed commentary on the Zohar. Meet Larom during a planned gallery noon talk (in Hebrew) next month on Saturday, February 22.

12 Shmuel Hanagid Street. Free. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21

Attend a performance of Body, Space, and Rhythm as dancer Miriam Engel, cellist Maya Belsitzman, and percussionist Matan Ephrat transport patrons in an evening fusing body and sound.

7 p.m. NIS 115 to NIS 130 per ticket. Jerusalem Music Center, 3 Yemin Moshe Street. Call (02) 623-4347. 

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22

Enjoy all the cocktails Baruch Bar has to offer for NIS 90 during its bottomless cocktail night. 

2 Ma’alot Street. Hours: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Be sure to drink responsibly. 

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23

Watch A Doll’s House, by Henrik Ibsen, performed by the Habima National Theater. The 1879 play portrays Nora (played by Shani Cohen), a strong woman who is married to Torvald (Yigal Sade), a wealthy but emotionally distant man with highly idealistic expectations. These include what is proper in society – especially when it concerns his wife. 

Nora assumes a child-like gaiety to appease him, but unexpected events force this fable to end. The play is often lauded as a landmark in modern theater for its frank depictions of the stifling cost of marriage. 

8:30 p.m. In Hebrew with English subtitles. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus Street. NIS 110 to NIS 220. Call (02) 560-5755 to book.

Throwing a special event? Opening an art exhibition or a new bar? Bringing in a guest speaker to introduce a fascinating topic? Email hagay_hacohen@yahoo.com and let In Jerusalem know about it. Write “Jerusalem Highlights” in the subject line. Although all information is welcome, we cannot guarantee it will be featured in the column.



Related Tags
Israel
Jerusalem
dance
film
performance
MUST MORE:
MUST

Jerusalem highlights: January 17-23

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 17/01/2025 7:06 PM
MUST

Chopin by way of Korea: Pianist Yeon-Min Park brings her take on romantic music to Israel

Park hails from South Korea where she studied under the tutelage of Israeli pianist and educator Dr. Aviram Reichert. 17/01/2025 11:32 AM
MUST

Stars line up for Eilat's Red Sea guitar festival

From Eviatar Banai to Sarit Hadad, Israel's top performers will bring their guitar-driven sounds to the seaside for three days of musical variety this March. 13/01/2025 7:56 AM
MUST

Two new shows at the Israel Museum expound on the subconscious

The “Lucid Dreams” exhibition and the Alma Mater sound, video, and light installation will run at the Israel Museum until June. 12/01/2025 10:48 PM
MUST

Local Testimony: Witnessing a tragedy in motion

The stirring impact of the rollout is amplified by the inescapable fact that we are still bogged down in a terrifying morass of regional violence, very close to home. 12/01/2025 12:11 PM
MUST SEE

Schubert's magic returns to Israel with month-long festival

The 19th annual Schubertiade Festival brings rare performances and musical treasures to venues across the country, including an Israeli premiere of a reconstructed Brahms quintet. 11/01/2025 10:18 AM
Jerusalem Cinematheque unveils renovated auditorium
MUST

Jerusalem highlights: January 10-16

What's new to do in Israel's capital? 10/01/2025 4:13 PM
MUST

‘In the Blink of an Eye’: A new exhibition in Petah Tikva

Dalia Meraiot’s solo exhibition ‘In the Blink of an Eye’ is on display at the Blue Bird Gallery in Petah Tikva, curated by Sarah Raz. 06/01/2025 11:45 AM
MUST

Hope springs eternal: The eighth annual Outline Festival sheds light on some dark corners

The principal artistic premise of the event is the illustrative side of the visual realm, in addition to a slew of workshops, guided tours, master classes, live music, and animation screenings. 04/01/2025 2:35 PM
MUST

The Moshe Castel Museum showcases paintings by Yosef Ostrovsky

In addition to being a consummate portraitist, Yosef Ostrovsky was also an extremely rare example of a Soviet citizen who became a quintessentially Jewish painter. 04/01/2025 1:00 AM
Load more