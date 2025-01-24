Jerusalem highlights: January 24 – January 30

Editor’s note: Due to the ongoing security situation, events listed below may be postponed or canceled. Check before booking, and stay safe.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24

Join a Hebrew walking tour of Bab az-Zahra with Hussam Mousa. Named after Flower’s Gate (Herod’s Gate), the Jerusalem neighborhood includes the El-Hakawati Theatre, founded by Francois Abou Salem in 1977, and the now-defunct Mandelbaum Gate, which connected Israel and Jordan.

The guided walk will introduce participants to figures such as the billionaire who wants to develop the neighborhood, and a local feminist activist.

The three-hour moderate walking tour beings at 8:30 a.m., with one bathroom break. NIS 125 per person. Meet at the Shivtai Yisrael light rail station. For more, visit runnerswithoutborders.org (Hebrew) or text Mousa at 054-703-9275.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 25

Watch Verdi’s opera Aida on the silver screen as it is transmitted live from the Metropolitan Opera in New York to the Jerusalem Cinematheque.

Soprano Angel Blue performs the titular role of Aida, the Ethiopian princess in love with Egyptian military hero Radames (tenor Piotr Beczała). The love affair hits a wall due to the manipulations of Amneris (mezzo-soprano Judit Kutasi), an Egyptian princess who is also in love with Radames. Pillar presentation at the ancient Jerusalem city gate (see Thursday). (credit: Gura Berger)

Set against a war between the Ethiopians and the Egyptians, this is one of the most well-known operas produced by one of the best opera houses in the world.

The 3.5-hour production has one intermission. Italian with English and Hebrew subtitles. NIS 170 per ticket. 11 Hebron Road. Call (02) 565-4333 to book.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 26

Attend “Hidden Treasures,” a gala concert at the Jerusalem Theatre in cooperation with the Romanian Cultural Institute. Conductor Ionut Pascu will lead sopranos Aida and Madeleine Pascu, with tenor Andrei Manea, as they perform music by Alfonso Castaldi, Mansi Barberis, and others, accompanied by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra.

7:30 p.m. 20 Marcus Street. NIS 135 to NIS 150. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

MONDAY, JANUARY 27

Visit “Ha’oger” (The Hoarder), a new exhibition by Itamar Hammerman and curated by Doron Gallia-Kind, at HaMiffal. Having apprenticed under British-Israeli artist Paul Taylor, Hammerman created whimsical works such as A Classic Morning, Egg Over Easy – a kinetic sculpture that hints at a Rube Goldberg machine-like possibility of making an effortless breakfast; however, this endeavor is doomed to fail, as no egg will ever be made in it.

In another work, the 2014 Junk Rave at Jerusalem’s First Station, he created a tribal fire that was entirely make-believe. The work was created by giant cigarettes arranged in a circle; a projector made the viewer believe there were flames producing the smoke, with a fan further increasing the illusion.

In “Ha’oger,” Hammerman used discarded clothes to create a dystopian space that, much like his other works, plays with the representation of things.

3 Hama’aravim Street. Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m; Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Free.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 28

Attend a lecture by Daniel Seaman, former director of the Government Press Office, adviser and spokesperson for the governments of six prime ministers. He will discuss “Israel’s Eighth Front: The War over Public Opinion.” It’s best to attend this lecture with a open mind, as Seaman is not shy about speaking his mind.

Coffee and socializing start at 7 p.m. The English-language lecture begins at 7:30 p.m. Beit Knesset Hazvi Yisrael, Blondheim Hall, 14 Hovevei Zion Street. Free entrance upon registration via shifrapai@yahoo.com.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29

Enjoy a two-hour homage to Elvis Presley, the king of rock & roll, performed by the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra under conductor Amos Talmon. Among the hits in the program are “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” (1956), “Tutti Frutti” (1957), and “It’s Now or Never” (1960).

7:30 p.m. Jerusalem Theatre, 20 Marcus Street. NIS 108 to NIS 150 per ticket. Call (02) 561-1498 to book.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 30

Walk back in time and visit the ancient Roman gate to the city of Jerusalem. Discovered beneath the Ottoman-built Damascus Gate, this is where the Romans erected the pillar used to measure distances to other cities. That pillar is why the Arab name for the Damascus Gate is the Gate of the Pillar (Bab al-Amud).

During the group visit, participants will learn about the Madaba Map, which depicts this Roman gate, and the rich history of the Roman Empire in the region.

This is a new tour created by East Jerusalem Development Ltd. Hours: Sunday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups limited to 50 persons. Reservations are required. Book via tourism@pami.co.il or call (02) 627-7550.

