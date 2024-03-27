Celebrating the Israeli culinary scene, one bite at a time

MUST EAT

It’s no secret that the Israeli culinary world is in a bit of a pickle.

The country’s collective mindset isn’t precisely fit for much celebrating, let alone for celebrations surrounding food, when there are still hostages not receiving any in Gaza.

It is, however, a necessity for many people to resume a semblance of sanity in life, and it’s within this framework that the 3rd Israeli Cuisine Festival, sponsored by American Express, tries to bring comfort to people, especially with this year’s topic: home.

Running from March 27 until April 12, the festival will have dozens of events all over the country, with some of Israel’s most successful chefs taking part.

Twenty of Israel's best restaurants will open their kitchens and implement innovative menus, showcasing their interpretations of "home" – from Eastern Europe, to North Africa, and all the way back to the land of Israel.

Renowned restaurants included

The list is packed with gastronomic giants, ranging from Jerusalem’s Satya, Jacko Street, and Machneyuda Group’s vegan Tzemach, to Tel Aviv’s Mashya, the Norman Hotel’s Alena, and newcomer Treysar, and Haifa’s Talpiot and Beito.

Many culinary personalities and content creators will open their own front doors to host intimate encounters, revealing their pantry secrets.

We can also expect a pop-up of Eilat’s MAMO restaurant that’s been closed since October 7 and eight different personal tasting and discussion encounters with restauranteer extraordinaire Yossi Shitrit, labeled “Secrets of Israeli Umami.” There will also be foodie tours with market experts, ranging from HaCarmel market with Adeena Sussman, to Mahane Yehuda with Tali Friedman, and in Haifa, Jaffa, Acre and Bnei Brak – and even a foraging tour in the Jerusalem mountains.

All of this precedes an April 14 award ceremony for excellence in the Israeli restaurant and culinary industry, to be held at the Tel Aviv Museum for candidates in about 20 different categories.

The festival is the brainchild of three entrepreneurs: Nirit Weiss, a creative and business expert, who founded FARM 54, a brand and talent promoting company; David Kichka, a former restaurateur, lecturer, expert and content creator on culinary tourism; and Gretel Shiner, member of the board of directors of the Israeli Association for Culinary Culture, and founder and director of Unicas Productions, a production agency specializing in culinary projects for international brands.

Empowering the Israeli restaurant business

Their vision? Promoting the culinary industry in Israel as a thriving heritage asset.

Excellence among leaders of Israeli cuisine is being recognized by awarding prizes to people and businesses who have achieved extraordinary achievements in the last year, demonstrated excellence and made a significant contribution to the advancement of culinary culture in Israel and the world – and supporting businesses in the culinary world, making them accessible to the general public through content activities, events and experiences.

“We set out three years ago with the aim of promoting the discourse about Israeli cuisine as an important and influential cultural language, especially in challenging times,” the entrepreneurs said in a statement.

“Today, we are here, believing in the power of Israeli cuisine to connect parts of society,” they said. “We are prouder than ever to tell the story of our homes, and are proud of our 35 participants... each and every one brings a personal point of view. This year we put an emphasis on promoting young chefs, who present our new and excellent generation, and we are proud to host chefs from the community who are essential parts of the Israeli mosaic.

“Thank you to all the great partners and participants who support and believe in us. It’s always best at home.”

Prices for restaurants, gatherings and tours range around NIS 250 per person, with discounts for American Express clients.

More information and reservations can be made at the Israeli Cuisine Festival website – https://israelicuisine.co.il/