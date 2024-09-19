Aso Salon: A hidden gem in Jerusalem - review

MUST EAT

I always get my hopes up before a night out. I imagine that “tonight” will be special, and I will have the culinary experience I’ve always desired. Therefore, before sitting down with my partner Aviya at Aso Salon, a little wine bar on Jerusalem’s Yanai Street, just a stone-throw from Mamilla, I decided to let go of my expectations – only to be delightfully surprised.

The amalgamation of aged wood, natural colors, and intriguing art had me feeling like I was in another land. The dim lighting made everything romantic, and the end-of-August Jerusalem breeze had everyone relaxed.

Little wooden tables nicely laid out with Victorian china were dotted around Aso Salon. This makeshift piazza resembled a quaint European courtyard situated in the heart of Jerusalem, a find! Chef Eyal Assulin, 28, originally from Jerusalem, came out of the kitchen to greet us.

“This place is my culinary playground,” he told us. “I am constantly on the lookout for new combinations and flavors while retaining the traditional cooking methods and practices of the past. I want to blend it all into one ever-shifting culinary world where anything is possible.”

It got to a point where he would significantly alter the menu every single day, however, he said, “Experience taught me that too much change can be bad for us, so instead, I create an entirely new menu every season based on what is fresh at the time. I use this example in everything I do. I explore and create new things. Some of them work, some don’t. This is how I cook; this is how I learn, this is how I live.” Pouring wine (credit: Courtesy)

Our hostess, Sarah, greeted us with a genuine smile. She instigated conversation, asked us questions, and tried to understand what flavors and wines we typically enjoy. She appeared to honestly care about our evening and what we hoped to experience – as when a good friend invites you over for a meal.

We like exciting flavors and original combinations that have been carefully crafted and thought out. So does Aso Salon. We ordered the baked Sainte-Maure cheese with roasted grapes and avocado honey (NIS 46), the roasted pumpkin with homemade tahini, caramelized onions, and Turkish spinach (NIS 32), and the cloud-like gnocchi in sherry-seed butter with fish fillet cubes, Greek feta, and Syrian oregano (NIS 86). Just writing down the names of these dishes makes my mouth water.

Every dish and bite were finely balanced, exploding with flavor, and simply uncharted in our experience of Israel’s culinary world. We tasted only a fraction of the menu, leaving us anxiously awaiting our next visit.

The wine

The wine menu was similar to what you would find at a European wine festival, with bottles hailing from Italy, Austria, Greece, Portugal, France, and Israel. Each wine is carefully selected from relatively unknown boutique wineries that are impossible to find anywhere in the region.

I found myself drinking the most incredible Portuguese red wine recommended by Sarah, which I have looked all over the Internet to buy. I have yet to find a seller, which further enhanced my conviction that we enjoyed a one-of-a-kind meal at a one-of-a-kind establishment.

Aso Salon3 Yanai St., JerusalemReservations: 052-509-2676 Contact: Eyal_asolin (Instagram)Hours: Mon.-Thu. 7 p.m.-12 a.m.; Fri. 12- 4 p.m. (brunch menu)Kashrut: Not kosher