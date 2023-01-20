The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post OMG

Test how sharp you are: Can you find the butterfly in this picture?

The picture shows lovely pink flowers with a butterfly hiding among them. Think you can find it?

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 20, 2023 13:18
Can you find the butterfly hidden among the flowers? (photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)
Can you find the butterfly hidden among the flowers?
(photo credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

A tricky puzzle that was recently published on TikTok, challenged viewers to find the insect hiding in it.

Think you can do it?

The picture shows lovely pink flowers with a butterfly hiding among them. The content creator who created the challenge wrote: "Can you find the animal hidden in this picture within 10 seconds?"

@philipmaiyo♬ original sound - Philip Maiyo

So far the challenge has received mixed reactions from users trying to find the butterfly. Some wrote that it was very easy to spot it, while others complained that they couldn't find where it was hiding. "Can't find," wrote one user. Another responded: "It took me a few minutes." Take one more look before scrolling to reveal the answer.

Did you find the butterfly? If not, look in the center of the picture, slightly up and to the left. The answer is below:

The butterfly hidden among the flowers. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv) The butterfly hidden among the flowers. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

 



Tags insects optical illusion Viral video TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
4

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
5

10 healthy habits of people who almost never get sick

The pandemic has influenced large segments of the population to exercise
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by