Test how sharp you are: Can you find the butterfly in this picture?

A tricky puzzle that was recently published on TikTok, challenged viewers to find the insect hiding in it.

Think you can do it?

The picture shows lovely pink flowers with a butterfly hiding among them. The content creator who created the challenge wrote: "Can you find the animal hidden in this picture within 10 seconds?"

So far the challenge has received mixed reactions from users trying to find the butterfly. Some wrote that it was very easy to spot it, while others complained that they couldn't find where it was hiding. "Can't find," wrote one user. Another responded: "It took me a few minutes." Take one more look before scrolling to reveal the answer.

Did you find the butterfly? If not, look in the center of the picture, slightly up and to the left. The answer is below: