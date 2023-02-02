Most people cannot figure this out: How many people are in this picture?

This brainteaser really challenges viewers. Look at the picture and try to come up with the answer to the question. Focus and think hard!

Can you find the answer in less than 10 seconds?

In the following photograph, which was posted and gained traction on TikTok, people young and old can be seen looking at a gallery of paintings. Besides the paintings and the people, there is a statue in the form of a woman displayed at the entrance to the room.

How many people are there in this picture? (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

The photo was published under the title "How many people are here?" Surprisingly, not many could figure that out.

If you look closely, you can identify the total number of people inside the painting gallery. If you assumed that the answer is 14, you are wrong. The people in the paintings and the statue are not actually living people, and so they don't count.

If you assume the answer is six, however, you'd be wrong again! Another person is hiding in the room. Can you find them?

Spoilers below! Did you find the answer? If not, it's no big deal.

There are seven people in this picture. (credit: Tiktok/Maariv)

The solution

The correct number of people in the gallery is seven. You can see them all numbered above. On the righthand side, you can see a pair of real eyes poking out from behind the photograph, revealing another living person.