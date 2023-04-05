The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Podcast Gold IRA Companies
Jerusalem Post OMG

This personality test will examine your emotional stability

This fascinating painting went viral on TikTok, and can reveal your personal tendencies.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: APRIL 5, 2023 00:03
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)
(photo credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

The optical illusion in front of you can reveal hidden details about your personality - all depending on the detail you notice first. The photo was shared on social media via TikTok user Mia Yelin, known for sharing optical illusions and personality tests with her 392.8 thousand followers. This illusion itself has amassed a whopping number of over 11.5 million views.

The illusion shows a tall, snowy mountain with a person walking at its foot, and on the other hand, you can see a dark animal on a white background. Some viewers claimed that it was a lion, others wrote that they saw a dog and others explained that they spotted a bear. What did you notice first?

(credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK) (credit: MAARIV/TIKTOK)

What is the meaning of these illusions?

According to Yelin, if you have seen the snowy mountain before, then "You are friendly and good-hearted people. You do not like to argue about any nonsense and you have a tendency to give in to others and give them the feeling that they understand better than you. Although sometimes you lack initiative in life, you are very hardworking And always give 100 percent of yourself, even if you don't get anything in return."

The TikTok star explained, "If you noticed the animal on the white background, you prefer to pretend that you are not moved by dramatic events that are happening around you, when in reality you are hiding your anxiety and insecurity. You are not emotionally stable enough. When things work as you planned, you take them too seriously, and if it doesn't happen, you feel especially frustrated. You have a tendency to take other people's promises seriously and you can't bear the fact that someone goes back on their promise."

@mia_yilin What did you see first ? #personalitytest #psychologyfacts #psychologytest #trending #entertainment #funfacts #chinese #china #fengshui #fypシ #fyp #learnontiktok #chinesewithmia #mia_yilin #asian #fortune ♬ original sound - Mia Yilin



Tags snow optical illusion Psychology TikTok
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian officers use female combat medics as sex slaves - report

Russian reservists recruited during the partial mobilisation of troops line up as they receive gear before departing to the zone of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the Rostov region, Russia October 31, 2022.
2

Archaeologists to find lost underwater civilization with magnetic fields

Illustrative image of underwater civilization.
3

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann announces intention to sue mother

Madeleine McCann
4

Astrophysicist claims to be close to building a time machine

A wormhole (illustrative).
5

Belarus' Lukashenko calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine-Russia War

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 25, 2022
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by